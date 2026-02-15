Norway and Germany sign defense agreement

The Ministers of Defense of Norway and Germany, Tore Sandvik and Boris Pistorius, signed a bilateral defense agreement on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. This was reported on the website of the Norwegian government, writes UNN.

Details

Sandvik emphasized that strong European cooperation "is necessary to fulfill NATO's burden-sharing obligations," where Europe must take on a greater share of responsibility for its own security.

Germany is one of Norway's most important allies in Europe and our key partner in the EU. We are now taking our close and strong cooperation to a new level - said the Norwegian minister.

The signed agreement covers cooperation in all areas across five main directions; space surveillance and communication; maritime security and joint naval operations in the North Atlantic and North Sea; ground combat using combined arms forces; rapid response and reinforcement; defense industry; strengthening maritime cooperation.

A central element of this cooperation is defense equipment, including submarines, missiles, and new main battle tanks.

