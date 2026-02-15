$42.990.00
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
11:51 AM • 14858 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
10:18 AM • 15809 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 17517 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 43848 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 37150 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 37345 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 30396 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich Conference
February 14, 02:24 PM • 28991 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 24537 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
Norway and Germany sign defense agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

The defense ministers of Norway and Germany have signed a bilateral defense agreement. It covers cooperation in five main areas, including space surveillance and maritime security.

Norway and Germany sign defense agreement

The Ministers of Defense of Norway and Germany, Tore Sandvik and Boris Pistorius, signed a bilateral defense agreement on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. This was reported on the website of the Norwegian government, writes UNN.

Details

Sandvik emphasized that strong European cooperation "is necessary to fulfill NATO's burden-sharing obligations," where Europe must take on a greater share of responsibility for its own security.

Germany is one of Norway's most important allies in Europe and our key partner in the EU. We are now taking our close and strong cooperation to a new level

- said the Norwegian minister.

The signed agreement covers cooperation in all areas across five main directions; space surveillance and communication; maritime security and joint naval operations in the North Atlantic and North Sea; ground combat using combined arms forces; rapid response and reinforcement; defense industry; strengthening maritime cooperation.

A central element of this cooperation is defense equipment, including submarines, missiles, and new main battle tanks.

In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy15.02.26, 11:15 • 17521 view

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
NATO
European Union
Boris Pistorius
Norway
Germany