Tehran offers US economic component of new nuclear deal - Reuters

Iran states that potential agreements in the energy, mining, and aviation sectors could be on the table during negotiations with the United States regarding its nuclear program. This was reported by Reuters citing statements from Iranian officials, as conveyed by UNN.

According to representatives of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the future agreement must include an economic component that would create a direct commercial interest for Washington in its preservation.

This includes, in particular, the possible participation of American companies in oil and gas extraction projects, investments in the mining sector, and the purchase of civilian aircraft.

Tehran emphasizes that after the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, trust in long-term agreements was undermined. Therefore, the new format of a potential agreement, according to the Iranian side, should provide for mutual economic benefit, which would complicate a unilateral withdrawal by either party in the future.

Currently, Iran signals its readiness for certain compromises, particularly regarding the level of uranium enrichment and the expansion of international verification mechanisms. At the same time, Tehran insists on maintaining its right to a civilian nuclear program and the full or phased lifting of sanctions.

The US, for its part, publicly advocates for the strictest possible restrictions on Iran's nuclear activities. In parallel, Washington continues to increase pressure, including by discussing additional measures to limit Iranian oil exports, particularly to China.

Experts note that statements about possible economic agreements are currently declarative. Specific contracts, identified companies, or agreed investment amounts have not yet been disclosed. Similarly, there is no agreed text of a framework agreement between the parties.

Despite this, the very appearance of an economic dimension in Iran's public rhetoric indicates an attempt to reformat the negotiation process. Tehran is trying to combine nuclear security issues with commercial interests, hoping that this will increase the political stability of potential agreements.

Further developments will depend on the results of the upcoming rounds of negotiations and the willingness of the parties to find a compromise between sanctions pressure and nuclear restrictions.

The US announced the seizure of Veronica III, which was transporting sanctioned oil. The US Indo-Pacific Command intercepted the Panama-flagged tanker Veronica III, which was transporting Iranian oil in violation of sanctions. The vessel was tracked from the Caribbean Sea to the Indian Ocean.