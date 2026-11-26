Major General Serhii Duka

Lawyer Nataliia Redich, who, according to recordings published by former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, is a friend of the wife of Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office head Oleksandr Klymenko, did not report the alleged provocation of a bribe to law enforcement agencies for a year. Following her statement, the State Bureau of Investigation opened criminal proceedings and "beat" testimony out of people in Redich's favor. Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Serhii Duka, whose unit was documenting the lawyer's actions, told journalists about this, UNN reports.

"I want to explain the situation regarding what is currently happening with the complainants in the case involving Redich, a person close to Mr. Klymenko's circle. Simultaneously, on the same day, the SBI entered the homes of all the complainants—there are three or four cases—with urgent searches, physically beat them, and beat testimony out of them that someone had forced them to transfer these funds. I have a question. The funds were transferred in 2025. Why did Redich, in 2026, a year later, claim that there had been some kind of provocation? In other words, for a year she could not understand whether it was a provocation or not, whether she had taken the funds or not. And a year later she appeared with a statement that she had been provoked. Well, this is laughable, it is absurd," Serhii Duka said.

According to him, as part of the "Carthage-2" case concerning the activities of illegal call centers, a search was conducted at the Office of the Prosecutor General. During the investigative action, employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine seized, in the office of former First Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko, a memorandum containing information collected in criminal proceedings concerning Nataliia Redich, as well as a memorandum concerning other NABU employees who had been subject to investigative actions.

"The memorandum was taken away; its fate is unknown. But after all this, Redich learned that she was a figure in some criminal proceedings. Perhaps this happened by accident. And then criminal proceedings were opened against me, and I was served with a suspicion," Serhii Duka said.

It is worth noting that in his most recent interview, SAP head Oleksandr Klymenko denied that detectives had seized a memorandum concerning criminal proceedings against Nataliia Redich during the search at the OPG. According to him, supposedly only a memorandum concerning operational and investigative actions involving NABU employees was seized.

However, the video published by Kravchenko says that after Klymenko's wife's friend learned about the criminal proceedings in which she was a subject, Redich began taking counter-surveillance measures, including changing her phone.

Let us recall

The Temporary Special Commission on investigating possible violations of legislation in the defense sector and anti-corruption legislation, as well as compliance with human rights and freedoms during martial law, summoned NABU and SAP heads Semen Kryvonos and Oleksandr Klymenko to a meeting on November 23. The MPs want to hear explanations from the heads of the anti-corruption agencies following information made public by SBU Major General Serhii Duka.

During the TSC meeting, he reported on criminal cases investigated by his department, in which both the heads of NABU and SAP and some NABU detectives were implicated. In addition, he confirmed information that the wife of the head of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office was involved in one of the cases. Duka also reported that NABU and SAP employees had still not taken a polygraph test after a year, as required by law.

Regarding Nataliia Redich, the matter concerned the possible receipt of a bribe for facilitating the resolution of the issue of lifting the seizure of property belonging to the mayor of one of Ukraine's cities.