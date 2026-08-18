A fire was recorded at military equipment warehouses and an airfield in Sevastopol

In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, a fire was recorded overnight following a drone attack in the area of military equipment storage facilities in the village of Alsu, while another fire was discovered near the Kirovskoye military airfield in Crimea. This was reported by the monitoring group Krymskyi Viter, citing satellite imagery, writes UNN.

Details

According to the group, the fire on the premises of the reserve military equipment storage facilities in Alsu was recorded after the overnight attack on Sevastopol. Earlier, Krymskyi Viter reported drone activity over the city.

Separately, the monitoring group recorded a fire on the edge of the Kirovskoye military airfield. The blaze was detected in satellite imagery at 02:37. The site contains storage facilities and hangars with the occupiers' military equipment.

The attack continued overnight

According to reports by Krymskyi Viter, drone movement was observed in Alushta from 00:34 to 01:15. After that, they continued moving northward.

There is currently no information about the extent of the damage to the military facilities or possible casualties. Data on the fires recorded by satellites requires additional confirmation.

A large-scale UAV attack and fires at civilian facilities were recorded in the Moscow region