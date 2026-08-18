A fire was recorded at military equipment warehouses and an airfield in Sevastopol

$44.690.0151.810.10
ukenru
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 130 views
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
09:52 AM • 626 views
Two new MPs from Servant of the People have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — who they are and what they did beforePhoto
08:44 AM • 8018 views
The Verkhovna Rada expects the President to submit nominations for the defense and foreign ministers, possibly even today, says MP
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 10022 views
5 myths about a tourist visa to the United States: lawyer explained what actually influences the consul’s decision
07:16 AM • 13386 views
The U.S. Congress is struggling to deal with AI-generated errors - Politico
06:42 AM • 15668 views
Russia launched missile strike on Kharkiv region: 10 killed, 8 injured
05:03 AM • 25748 views
The Russian army struck Izium with a "Tornado-S" system, injuring five people, including a childPhoto
04:39 AM • 34906 views
A large-scale UAV attack and fires at civilian facilities were recorded in the Moscow regionVideo
04:21 AM • 18308 views
"ATESH" reported hidden restrictions on men leaving Russia
August 18, 03:47 AM • 16009 views
U.S.-Canada trade talks have stalled over auto tariffs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
5m/s
30%
736mm
Popular news
Adrien Brody and Sean Penn will star in a film about Ukrainian divers and the sabotage of Nord StreamAugust 18, 01:39 AM • 8002 views
Russia threatened Britain with consequences over Ukraine's use of British dronesAugust 18, 01:57 AM • 10003 views
The U.S. Army is developing a missile with a range of over 1,000 km for launch from HIMARSAugust 18, 02:16 AM • 9172 views
Russians showed Moscow’s air defense up close, with a "Pantsir-S1M" on a 35-meter towerPhotoVideoAugust 18, 02:38 AM • 14094 views
What is celebrated on August 18 in Ukraine and around the world August 18, 04:00 AM • 11265 views
Publications
Claims about "10 out of 11 downed Flamingo missiles" are an element of Russian information and psychological operations, not a confirmed fact – military expert
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 134 views
Enrollment in the first grade: what documents are required and what to do if there are no placesAugust 17, 03:24 PM • 60876 views
Pressure on the judiciary: where is the line between the right to a defense and interference in justiceAugust 17, 12:21 PM • 58234 views
Ministry of Finance explained how aviation leasing should be taxed, which led the Economic Security Bureau to open criminal proceedings
Exclusive
August 17, 11:06 AM • 58063 views
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 105085 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 44596 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 51595 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 59472 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 57664 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 86644 views
Actual
M270 (MLRS)
Nord Stream
Film
Technology
FIFA (video game series)

A fire was recorded at military equipment warehouses and an airfield in Sevastopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3276 views

In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, fires broke out at military equipment warehouses in Alsu and near the Kirovskoye airfield following a nighttime drone attack. The fires were detected in satellite imagery; there is currently no information about the damage.

A fire was recorded at military equipment warehouses and an airfield in Sevastopol

In temporarily occupied Sevastopol, a fire was recorded overnight following a drone attack in the area of military equipment storage facilities in the village of Alsu, while another fire was discovered near the Kirovskoye military airfield in Crimea. This was reported by the monitoring group Krymskyi Viter, citing satellite imagery, writes UNN.

Details

According to the group, the fire on the premises of the reserve military equipment storage facilities in Alsu was recorded after the overnight attack on Sevastopol. Earlier, Krymskyi Viter reported drone activity over the city.

Separately, the monitoring group recorded a fire on the edge of the Kirovskoye military airfield. The blaze was detected in satellite imagery at 02:37. The site contains storage facilities and hangars with the occupiers' military equipment.

The attack continued overnight

According to reports by Krymskyi Viter, drone movement was observed in Alushta from 00:34 to 01:15. After that, they continued moving northward.

There is currently no information about the extent of the damage to the military facilities or possible casualties. Data on the fires recorded by satellites requires additional confirmation.

A large-scale UAV attack and fires at civilian facilities were recorded in the Moscow region18.08.26, 07:39 • 34907 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Crimea
Sevastopol