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A large-scale UAV attack and fires at civilian facilities were recorded in the Moscow region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34908 views

On the night of August 18, the Moscow region came under a massive drone attack, causing fires and damage to buildings, cars, and warehouses. The Russian side reports that air defense and electronic warfare systems were deployed, but the information requires independent confirmation.

A large-scale UAV attack and fires at civilian facilities were recorded in the Moscow region

During the night of August 18, the Moscow region came under a massive drone attack, resulting in reported fires and damage to buildings, cars, and civilian infrastructure. This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, on his Telegram channel, citing Russian authorities, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, Russian reports said that air defense and electronic warfare forces operated against more than 150 UAVs during the night and morning. The greatest activity was observed in the southeastern part of the Moscow region, particularly in the Ramenskoye direction.

In the Pavlovsky Posad district, a private house burned down in the village of Kuznetsy, while the roof of a high-rise building caught fire in Pavlovsky Posad. In the Bogorodsk district, two houses in the Albatros garden association were damaged, and a guest house burned in Noginsk.

Moscow region of the Russian Federation under attack: Wildberries warehouse targeted — media16.08.26, 05:33 • 13484 views

Andriushchenko separately reported a confirmed direct hit by a UAV on a Wildberries warehouse in the Bogorodsk district. A fire broke out at the facility and was later contained. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

The attack covered several regions

A shopping pavilion burned in Kolomna; a registry office, a store, and a residential building were also damaged. Construction materials caught fire on the grounds of a residential complex in Kotelniki, while cars and an electrical substation were damaged in Elektrostal.

According to Andriushchenko, the Russian side reported the destruction of more than 80 UAVs in seven districts of Rostov region – Bokovsky, Verkhnedonskoy, Kasharsky, Krasnosulinsky, Millerovsky, Chertkovsky, and Sholokhovsky. Information about the consequences of the attack there is being уточнено.

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Active air defense operations were also recorded in Voronezh, Tambov, Ryazan, and Tula regions. The greatest number of reports about air defense activity came from the Ramenskoye direction, where, according to Andriushchenko, it continued almost uninterruptedly from 02:28 to 05:02.

Andriushchenko called the attack one of the largest in the Moscow region in recent times in terms of its geographic scope and duration. At the same time, some of the data cited are based on reports from the Russian side and require independent confirmation.

Russians showed Moscow’s air defense up close, with a "Pantsir-S1M" on a 35-meter tower18.08.26, 05:38 • 14122 views

Stepan Haftko

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