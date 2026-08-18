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"ATESH" reported hidden restrictions on men leaving Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18318 views

The "ATESH" movement reports hidden checks of men of mobilization age at airports in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg. Passengers may be detained without official grounds and denied permission to leave.

"ATESH" reported hidden restrictions on men leaving Russia

The ATESH partisan movement stated that men of conscription age are being unofficially screened at Russia’s borders and airports, with some passengers allegedly being detained for additional checks until boarding for their flights is completed. ATESH reported this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the movement, its agents among employees of border services and airports in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg report additional checks of men of conscription age.

ATESH claims that such checks may be conducted even in the absence of an official ban on leaving the country or any problems with documents. According to its information, passengers may be questioned further about the purpose of their trip, have their personal belongings inspected, and be subjected to lengthy cross-checks of information in databases.

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According to the movement, some men are held until boarding for the flight is completed, after which their passports are returned and they are denied departure without any official documents being issued.

ATESH also stated that Russian border guards have allegedly been instructed not to apply such measures to all men, but to conduct selective checks. At the same time, there is currently no independent confirmation of these claims.

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Stepan Haftko

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