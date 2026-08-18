Russians showed Moscow’s air defense up close, with a "Pantsir-S1M" on a 35-meter tower

In Moscow, the position of a Pantsir-S1M surface-to-air missile and gun system was shown, installed on a 35-meter tower to protect the city from Ukrainian drones and missiles. Defense Express reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The system was deployed without its standard chassis, while a crew consisting of an operator and a commander works at the top of the tower. The armament includes four 57E6 missiles, 30-mm guns, and eight small TKB-1055 anti-drone missiles.

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One radar station of the system is used to detect targets, while the other is used for guidance. A thermal imaging channel may also be used. The guns are capable of operating in automatic and semiautomatic modes.

Which targets are considered the most dangerous

Representatives of the Russian air defense forces called cruise missiles the most dangerous targets, as they fly at low altitude, travel at high speed, and can appear at a short distance from the system. As a result, the crew has very little time to react.

The Russian military calls HIMARS the most difficult target, presumably referring to GMLRS rockets.

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Pantsir systems are being actively deployed around Moscow at specially prepared positions, on towers, and on the roofs of buildings. They are part of the city’s multilayered air defense system.

At the same time, the Russians are using new TKB-1055 missiles to combat unmanned aerial vehicles. Their stated range is approximately 7 km, while their main advantage is said to be their lower cost compared with the system’s standard missiles. The exact scale of their deployment in the Russian armed forces is currently unknown.

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