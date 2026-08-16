A Wildberries warehouse came under attack in Russia’s Moscow region. UNN reports this, citing local public channels.

Details

According to OSINT communities, the site is in the hamlet of Koledino, where the company’s largest logistics warehouse is located.

Meanwhile, local authorities claimed that nearly 90 purportedly downed drones had been intercepted on approach to Moscow.

Reminder

Ukrainian Armed Forces strikes on Wildberries warehouses caused damage worth 480 billion rubles, exceeding the annual budget of Irkutsk Oblast. The marketplace lost one-third of its warehouse capacity, while the Russian government does not plan direct payments to sellers.

Cyber specialists have "taken down" Wildberries - HUR reports large-scale disruptions