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Cyber specialists have "taken down" Wildberries - HUR reports large-scale disruptions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4422 views

HUR cyber specialists, together with Cyber Corps, have "taken down" Wildberries’ digital infrastructure, disrupting the operation of its customer service and payment system. The incident occurred on August 10–11 as part of an operation in Russia’s cyberspace.

Cyber specialists have "taken down" Wildberries - HUR reports large-scale disruptions

Cyber specialists "took down" the digital infrastructure of the company "Wildberries," disrupting the operation of its main remote customer service channel, partially destabilizing its payment infrastructure, and creating additional pressure on contact centers. This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Saturday, UNN reports. 

On August 10–11, 2026, as part of an operation in Russia’s cyberspace, specialists from the Cyber Corps community attacked the digital infrastructure of the company "Wildberries," which plays an important role in the aggressor’s logistics and the financing of the genocidal war against the Ukrainian people

- the Main Intelligence Directorate said in a statement. 

Details 

The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized that, despite the facility’s high level of protection, the attack caused large-scale disruptions—the operation of the main remote customer service channel was disrupted, the payment infrastructure was partially destabilized, and additional pressure was placed on contact centers.

Mass complaints were recorded, including complaints about the inability to make financial transactions.

We remind you 

The damage from Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on Wildberries warehouses, including more than a dozen mega-hubs that burned almost completely, continues to increase. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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