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Fire broke out at a drone factory in Poland: a man wearing a mask was spotted there beforehand, and possible sabotage is being investigated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

A fire broke out at the WB Electronics factory in Poland, and a camera captured a man wearing a balaclava. The ABW is investigating the sabotage theory.

Fire broke out at a drone factory in Poland: a man wearing a mask was spotted there beforehand, and possible sabotage is being investigated
illustrative photo

A fire broke out at a drone manufacturing plant in Poland; according to unofficial reports, surveillance camera footage captured a masked man on the plant premises. Employees of the country’s Internal Security Agency have taken up the case, Onet Wiadomości reports, writes UNN.

Details

A fire broke out at the WB Electronics plant in Skarżysko-Kamienna on the night of August 30–31. The fire started at approximately 00:23. The company manufactures components for drones used by the Polish and Ukrainian armies, the publication writes.

"Shortly afterward, a surveillance operator from an external security company informed the police that an anti-intrusion sensor had been triggered on the company’s premises. In addition, a surveillance camera captured an unidentified person wearing a balaclava who was attempting to enter the WB Electronics premises through the fence.

A backpack and a sweater were found near the plant, and police, among others, were dispatched to the scene.

"The authorities do not rule out the possibility of arson," the publication states.

Junior Captain Rafał Maciejczak of the district police headquarters in Skarżysko-Kamienna said that the fire was not large and that the firefighters’ operation lasted approximately two hours. Emergency services cut off the electricity, extinguished the fire, and cleared the building of smoke.

The police are investigating the case. Chief Inspector Anna Sławińska of the district police headquarters in Skarżysko-Kamienna reported that the plant was closed at the time of the fire and that no one was injured.

The Świętokrzyska police reported that the call concerned an "object located near a warehouse where electronic components were stored." After extinguishing the fire, officers secured the scene and began a detailed investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident, according to a statement by the officers.

The district prosecutor’s office in Skarżysko-Kamienna is overseeing the actions of the emergency services.

After the initial actions by the firefighters and police, employees of the Internal Security Agency (ABW) arrived at the scene. "In the event of fires of this type, the officers of the special services act extremely seriously. We do not underestimate the importance of this matter," Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesman for the coordinator of Poland’s special services, told TVN24.

"We caution against the temptation to spread any disinformation on this matter. ABW officers are working to thoroughly verify whether this can be described as an act of sabotage," he added.

As the publication writes, WB Electronics is Poland’s largest private arms manufacturer. It produces components and systems for unmanned aerial vehicles used by the Polish and Ukrainian armies. The plant in Skarżysko-Kamienna produces composite structures and control systems for unmanned aerial vehicles, the publication notes.

Russia is incapable of a major offensive against NATO, but is preparing sabotage – Polish MFA27.05.26, 10:23 • 5538 views

Julia Shramko

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