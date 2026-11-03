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A cruise liner is being inspected at a Greek port following an anonymous bomb threat - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

The Crown Iris liner, carrying 1,537 people, was inspected at the port of the Greek island of Syros. No explosives were found during the initial inspection.

A cruise liner is being inspected at a Greek port following an anonymous bomb threat - media
Photo: Reuters

A security operation was conducted at a port on the Greek island of Syros following a bomb threat aboard a cruise ship bound for Israel. The operation was prompted by an anonymous report claiming that an explosive device had been attached to the vessel's hull, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Details

According to Reuters, when the threat was received, the vessel "Crown Iris" (sailing under the Panamanian flag) was preparing to depart for Haifa; 940 passengers and 597 crew members were on board.

Coast guard personnel, accompanied by a sniffer dog trained to detect explosives and a private diver, searched the vessel. A special coast guard unit also arrived at the scene.

No explosive device was found during the initial inspection. Coast guard specialists are also expected to arrive to conduct additional checks, after which the vessel will be able to continue its voyage.

A series of bomb threats have been made against aircraft in Europe03.11.26, 17:08 • 2594 views

Antonina Tumanova

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