99 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

99 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

99 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the past day, 99 combat engagements took place in various sectors of the frontline. The most intense fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsk sector, where Ukrainian troops repelled 30 enemy attacks.

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 99. The situation was the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 30 enemy attacks. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 16.00 on 26.01.2025, UNN reports.

The occupiers continue to use aviation, including drones, and carry out attacks. The defense forces are holding their lines and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough. The occupiers do not stop using artillery and aircraft on the territory of Ukraine. The area around Oleksandrivka, Sumy region, came under enemy fire,

- the statement said.

Three combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today in the vicinity of Vovchansk, one battle is ongoing.

Nine assaults of the invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka,  Hlushkivka and Zahryzove, two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Yampolivka and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 11 combat engagements in this sector, four of which are ongoing.

Near Chasovyi Yar, in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy advanced on the positions of our units 13 times, and also advanced in the direction of Bila Hora. 11 out of 14 combat engagements are still ongoing,

- reported in the General Staff

In Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions in the Toretsk area eight times, three engagements are still ongoing.

Fierce fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsky sector in the areas of Vodiane Druha, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Kotlynne, Nadiya, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne and Yantarne. So far, the enemy has made 38 attempts to push our defenders from their positions, and 30 attacks have been repelled by our defenders.

Seven firefights continue in the Novopavlivka sector in the areas of Kostyantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka. Four enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

The enemy did not conduct active operations on the Siversky, Hulyaypillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions.

Five combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today, the enemy dropped 24 guided aerial bombs on the areas of populated localities and positions of our defenders, and fired 266 artillery shells, including four from multiple rocket launchers,

- the General Staff added.

The General Staff confirms the damage to military facilities in the Ryazan and Kursk regions of Russia: what is known26.01.25, 11:48 • 33117 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

