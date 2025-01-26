99 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire frontline has increased to 99. The situation was the hottest in the Pokrovsk sector, where the Defense Forces repelled 30 enemy attacks. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 16.00 on 26.01.2025, UNN reports.

The occupiers continue to use aviation, including drones, and carry out attacks. The defense forces are holding their lines and taking the necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough. The occupiers do not stop using artillery and aircraft on the territory of Ukraine. The area around Oleksandrivka, Sumy region, came under enemy fire, - the statement said.

Three combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector today in the vicinity of Vovchansk, one battle is ongoing.

Nine assaults of the invaders were repelled by our soldiers near Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Hlushkivka and Zahryzove, two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Yampolivka and Torske. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 11 combat engagements in this sector, four of which are ongoing.

Near Chasovyi Yar, in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy advanced on the positions of our units 13 times, and also advanced in the direction of Bila Hora. 11 out of 14 combat engagements are still ongoing, - reported in the General Staff



In Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions in the Toretsk area eight times, three engagements are still ongoing.

Fierce fighting is taking place in the Pokrovsky sector in the areas of Vodiane Druha, Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Udachne, Kotlynne, Nadiya, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Shevchenko, Dachne and Yantarne. So far, the enemy has made 38 attempts to push our defenders from their positions, and 30 attacks have been repelled by our defenders.

Seven firefights continue in the Novopavlivka sector in the areas of Kostyantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Novosilka and Velyka Novosilka. Four enemy attacks have already been repelled by our defenders.

The enemy did not conduct active operations on the Siversky, Hulyaypillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions.

Five combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector today, the enemy dropped 24 guided aerial bombs on the areas of populated localities and positions of our defenders, and fired 266 artillery shells, including four from multiple rocket launchers, - the General Staff added.



