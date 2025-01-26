The General Staff confirms the damage to military facilities in the Ryazan and Kursk regions of Russia: what is known

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 122500 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

08:00 AM • 78992 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 81630 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 133143 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 95421 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98745 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100380 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Exclusive
April 2, 10:51 AM • 152088 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Exclusive
April 2, 10:44 AM • 210619 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

Exclusive
April 2, 09:04 AM • 195076 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
3 m/s
43 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

April 3, 04:28 AM • 74478 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118544 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59627 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27654 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19306 views
Publications

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

01:03 PM • 3372 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive

09:14 AM • 122554 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 119929 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine
Exclusive

April 3, 06:00 AM • 133188 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 541010 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Scott Bessent

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

12:01 PM • 9346 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 20284 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 28640 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 60585 views

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

April 2, 12:49 PM • 142455 views
Actual

Forbes

Shahed-136

The New York Times

TikTok

Financial Times

The General Staff confirms the damage to military facilities in the Ryazan and Kursk regions of Russia: what is known

The General Staff confirms the damage to military facilities in the Ryazan and Kursk regions of Russia: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33175 views

Ukrainian drones hit the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which supplies fuel to the Russian army. The control center of the Russian Pacific Fleet in the Kursk region was also hit.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly hit the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. In addition, a control center in the Kursk region was hit, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have repeatedly hit the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. Explosions and fire were recorded near the target 

- the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the four largest refineries in the Russian Federation. The company produces diesel fuel and TS-1 jet fuel, among other things.

In addition, recently, missile forces hit a forward command post (Pacific Fleet Task Force) near the village of Korenevo, Kursk region, Russia. The results and extent of the damage are being clarified 

- the statement said.

Combat work on enemy control points and important facilities involved in supplying the army of Russian aggressors will continue, the General Staff summarized.

Recall

As reported by the Russian media, an oil refinery in the city of Ryazan was damaged by explosions .

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Bitcoin
$83,117.10
Золото
$3,114.29
Tesla
$280.94
Brent
$70.81
S&P 500
$5,632.82
Газ TTF
$39.34
Ethereum
$1,795.10