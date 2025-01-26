The General Staff confirms the damage to military facilities in the Ryazan and Kursk regions of Russia: what is known

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly hit the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. In addition, a control center in the Kursk region was hit, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff.

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine have repeatedly hit the facilities of the Ryazan Oil Refining Company, which is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army. Explosions and fire were recorded near the target - the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the Ryazan Oil Refinery is one of the four largest refineries in the Russian Federation. The company produces diesel fuel and TS-1 jet fuel, among other things.

In addition, recently, missile forces hit a forward command post (Pacific Fleet Task Force) near the village of Korenevo, Kursk region, Russia. The results and extent of the damage are being clarified - the statement said.

Combat work on enemy control points and important facilities involved in supplying the army of Russian aggressors will continue, the General Staff summarized.

Recall

As reported by the Russian media, an oil refinery in the city of Ryazan was damaged by explosions .