95 out of 115 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 12 locations: which regions were affected

The Russian Federation launched 115 drones over Ukraine overnight, 95 of them were shot down or suppressed, but 19 hit 12 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 21 (from 18:00 on November 20), the enemy attacked with 115 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 95 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As noted, 19 attack UAVs hit 12 locations, and downed (fragments) fell in four locations. "Civilian infrastructure facilities and private households in Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were most affected. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties," the report says.

"In addition, the enemy attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, 5 people were killed, multi-story buildings, premises of a shopping market, a supermarket, and vehicles were damaged," the report says.

Russia, as indicated, continues to attack the south of Ukraine with attack drones. There are several groups of enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shown