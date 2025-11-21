95 out of 115 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 12 locations: which regions were affected

$42.150.06
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
04:00 AM • 16174 views
Great Britain prepares troops for deployment in Ukraine amid new round of negotiations with the US
04:07 AM • 22971 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
November 21, 01:12 AM • 15154 views
At the UN Security Council, Ukraine declared its readiness to consider the US peace plan but will not cede sovereignty and territory
November 20, 10:25 PM • 19740 views
US expects Ukraine to submit peace agreement draft by November 27
November 20, 09:45 PM • 22684 views
Zelenskyy on the meeting with the faction: we will not make sharp statements and are настроєні on clear, honest work
November 20, 08:30 PM • 20882 views
Another body recovered from under the rubble in Ternopil: death toll rises to 28
November 20, 05:57 PM • 29375 views
Zelenskyy agreed to negotiations on Trump's peace plan for Ukraine - Media
November 20, 04:14 PM • 45773 views
Zelenskyy received a draft plan from the US to end the war
November 20, 03:56 PM • 37915 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 21: how many queues will be without electricity
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
SBU detained GRU informant who was adjusting Russian bombardments of Lyman
occupiers launch ID MAX system for total surveillance in temporarily occupied territories
Taras Kachka to lead Ukrainian delegation to Israel for economic cooperation development
US Ambassador to the UN threatened Russia with sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine if the Kremlin does not stop the war
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandal
Publications
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
Hearty and nutritious "Quiche" pie: 5 best recipes that everyone can make
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
Exclusive
November 20, 03:30 PM • 63995 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
Exclusive
November 20, 01:09 PM • 71466 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Serhiy Lysak
David Arakhamia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
UNN Lite
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandal
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"
95 out of 115 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 12 locations: which regions were affected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

Overnight, Russia launched 115 drones at Ukraine, 95 of which were shot down or suppressed. 19 hits were recorded in 12 locations, with civilian casualties.

95 out of 115 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine, but there were hits in 12 locations: which regions were affected

The Russian Federation launched 115 drones over Ukraine overnight, 95 of them were shot down or suppressed, but 19 hit 12 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 21 (from 18:00 on November 20), the enemy attacked with 115 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 95 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As noted, 19 attack UAVs hit 12 locations, and downed (fragments) fell in four locations. "Civilian infrastructure facilities and private households in Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were most affected. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties," the report says.

"In addition, the enemy attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, 5 people were killed, multi-story buildings, premises of a shopping market, a supermarket, and vehicles were damaged," the report says.

Russia, as indicated, continues to attack the south of Ukraine with attack drones. There are several groups of enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shown21.11.25, 08:53 • 3558 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Crimea
Zaporizhzhia