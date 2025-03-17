90 out of 174 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 70 did not reach their targets
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 17, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 174 drones. Ukrainian defenders shot down 90 UAVs in 10 regions, 70 decoy drones were lost locationally.
russia attacked Ukraine at night with 174 drones, 90 drones were shot down in 10 regions, 70 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, UNN writes.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 17, the enemy attacked with 174 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone-imitators of various types from the directions: Orel, Shatalovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - russia.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09.00, the downing of 90 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions has been confirmed.
70 enemy drone-imitators, as indicated, - locationally lost (without negative consequences).
"As a result of the russian attack, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv regions were affected," the statement reads.