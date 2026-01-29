84 out of 105 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of January 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with 105 attack UAVs of various types. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 84 enemy drones.
Russia attacked Ukraine with 105 drones overnight, 84 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 29 (from 6:00 p.m. on January 28), the enemy attacked with 105 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske – TOT AR Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 84 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, center and east of the country. 18 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations
The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
