84 out of 105 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
January 29, 12:09 AM • 10041 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 18274 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 20017 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 18279 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 17608 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 19088 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 21628 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 14729 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 26360 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24943 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0m/s
100%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
German Chancellor Merz calls on Europe to compete amid record-weak dollarJanuary 28, 09:19 PM • 11347 views
Trump launches "Trump Accounts" program: $1000 for every child born in the USAJanuary 28, 09:39 PM • 3988 views
Massive fire breaks out in an elite hotel in Courchevel, FranceJanuary 28, 09:58 PM • 3128 views
Estonian Foreign Minister calls for accelerated adoption of 20th sanctions package against RussiaJanuary 28, 10:35 PM • 3118 views
Democrats in US Senate issue ultimatum to Trump to prevent shutdownJanuary 29, 12:39 AM • 10539 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 39641 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 68685 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 94355 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 73572 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 92386 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Germany
The Pentagon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 12669 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 40047 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 38447 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 45062 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 47617 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Gold
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

84 out of 105 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

On the night of January 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with 105 attack UAVs of various types. Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 84 enemy drones.

84 out of 105 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Russia attacked Ukraine with 105 drones overnight, 84 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 29 (from 6:00 p.m. on January 28), the enemy attacked with 105 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske – TOT AR Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 84 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, center and east of the country. 18 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian occupation losses exceeded 1.23 million people, plus 830 during the day – General Staff29.01.26, 06:46 • 2402 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
State Border of Ukraine
Electricity
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
Donetsk