Russia attacked Ukraine with 105 drones overnight, 84 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of January 29 (from 6:00 p.m. on January 28), the enemy attacked with 105 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, TOT Donetsk, Gvardiyske – TOT AR Crimea, about 70 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 84 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, center and east of the country. 18 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russian occupation losses exceeded 1.23 million people, plus 830 during the day – General Staff