The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on the losses of the Russian occupation forces as of the morning of January 29. Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated another 830 invaders and destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment, including artillery systems and drones. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to official data, during the day, Ukrainian defenders shot down another enemy aircraft, increasing the total count of destroyed Russian aviation to 435 units. The highest activity was recorded in the destruction of air attack and reconnaissance assets: 955 operational-tactical level drones were eliminated. The occupiers also lost 20 artillery systems and 2 air defense systems.

The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.01.26 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 1,237,400 (+830) people;

tanks – 11,613 (+4) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23,965 (+7) units;

artillery systems – 36,733 (+20) units;

air defense systems – 1,288 (+2) units;

aircraft – 435 (+1) units;

operational-tactical level UAVs – 118,679 (+955) units;

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 76,190 (+88) units.

The command emphasizes that counting enemy losses is complicated by the high intensity of combat operations in several directions simultaneously, so the data are constantly being updated. The high level of destruction of automotive equipment remains stable, indicating the successful targeting of enemy logistics routes.

Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-34