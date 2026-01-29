$42.960.17
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM
Ukraine is creating a "small" air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Russian occupation losses exceeded 1.23 million people, plus 830 during the day – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated data on Russian occupation losses as of January 29. 830 invaders were eliminated and a significant amount of equipment was destroyed during the day.

Russian occupation losses exceeded 1.23 million people, plus 830 during the day – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on the losses of the Russian occupation forces as of the morning of January 29. Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated another 830 invaders and destroyed a significant amount of enemy equipment, including artillery systems and drones. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to official data, during the day, Ukrainian defenders shot down another enemy aircraft, increasing the total count of destroyed Russian aviation to 435 units. The highest activity was recorded in the destruction of air attack and reconnaissance assets: 955 operational-tactical level drones were eliminated. The occupiers also lost 20 artillery systems and 2 air defense systems.

The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.28.01.26, 05:48 • 28861 view

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 29.01.26 are estimated to be:

  • personnel – about 1,237,400 (+830) people;
    • tanks – 11,613 (+4) units;
      • armored combat vehicles – 23,965 (+7) units;
        • artillery systems – 36,733 (+20) units;
          • air defense systems – 1,288 (+2) units;
            • aircraft – 435 (+1) units;
              • operational-tactical level UAVs – 118,679 (+955) units;
                • automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 76,190 (+88) units.

                  The command emphasizes that counting enemy losses is complicated by the high intensity of combat operations in several directions simultaneously, so the data are constantly being updated. The high level of destruction of automotive equipment remains stable, indicating the successful targeting of enemy logistics routes.  

                  Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-3428.01.26, 22:56 • 6334 views

                  Stepan Haftko

                  War in Ukraine
                  Technology
                  Martial law
                  War in Ukraine
                  General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                  Armed Forces of Ukraine