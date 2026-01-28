Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-34

$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
07:02 PM • 5054 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 8722 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 8502 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 9456 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM • 13355 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 16166 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 12547 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 24066 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 23734 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27664 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0.9m/s
93%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 31941 views
Minibus collides with car in Kyiv region: two dead, seven injuredPhotoJanuary 28, 11:34 AM • 3848 views
"I'm shocked myself": Bohdan Yusypchuk announced his wedding in the USAPhotoJanuary 28, 11:44 AM • 6880 views
Life imprisonment for crimes against his own children: a man in Volyn was sentenced for years of sexual abuseJanuary 28, 12:12 PM • 4346 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's deathJanuary 28, 12:30 PM • 13561 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 32032 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 61621 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 89212 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 68660 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 87224 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Yulia Svyrydenko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Lviv
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday06:25 PM • 3726 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 36951 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 35559 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 42247 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 44921 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
ChatGPT

Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-34

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

Today, the Russian army lost two fighter jets at once: Su-30 and Su-34. The information was confirmed by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-34

Today, the Russian army lost two fighter jets at once - Su-30 and Su-34. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), UNN reports.

The Russians lost two planes today - Su-30 and Su-34.

- Kovalenko said.

Let's add

Earlier, information spread on social networks that the Russian army had lost a Su-34 along with its crew.

Su-34 fighter jet crashed in Russia, fire broke out at the crash site27.07.24, 15:52 • 30444 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sukhoi Su-30
Su-34
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine