Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-34

Today, the Russian army lost two fighter jets at once - Su-30 and Su-34. This was reported on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), UNN reports.

Earlier, information spread on social networks that the Russian army had lost a Su-34 along with its crew.

