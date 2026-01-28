Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-34
Kyiv • UNN
Today, the Russian army lost two fighter jets at once: Su-30 and Su-34. The information was confirmed by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
The Russians lost two planes today - Su-30 and Su-34.
Earlier, information spread on social networks that the Russian army had lost a Su-34 along with its crew.
