January 27, 05:43 PM • 17263 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 32626 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 26269 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 39834 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 25870 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 44997 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 24158 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 18058 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 38066 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 28435 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

The American Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated Russia's total losses at 1.2 million people, of whom 325,000 were killed. Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel, of whom 100-140,000 were killed.

The American Center for Strategic Studies estimated Russia's losses at 1.2 million people, Ukraine lost up to 600,000 military personnel.

The American Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has published a report assessing the total losses of the armed forces of Ukraine and Russia during the full-scale war. According to experts, the scale of the aggressor's human losses exceeds the figures of any conflicts involving leading world powers since World War II. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to the center's analysts, the total number of Russian losses, killed and wounded, since February 2022 has reached 1.2 million people. Of this number, approximately 325,000 servicemen are considered directly killed. These figures generally coincide with data from investigations based on open sources, which indicate a range of 254,800 to 368,100 killed, especially considering the units of the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR".

Since World War II, no leading world power has suffered similar losses in any wars.

– the authors of the CSIS report emphasize.

Experts also note that counting the wounded is a difficult task, as Russian soldiers are often sent to the front again after treatment, where they receive new injuries.

Statistics of losses of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

Regarding the Ukrainian side, CSIS cites figures for total losses (killed and wounded) ranging from 500,000 to 600,000 people. The number of directly killed defenders of Ukraine is estimated to be in the range of 100,000 to 140,000 servicemen. Despite the significant figures, the ratio of losses indicates a higher price paid by the aggressor during offensive operations.

CPD: Russia conducts total mobilization in Donbas, using people as "cannon fodder"19.01.26, 07:31 • 5965 views

Analysts emphasize that these data are estimates and are based on a combination of official statements, satellite images of cemeteries, obituaries in social networks, and intelligence data. Both sides continue to suffer intense losses amid the protracted nature of hostilities and the use of massive artillery shelling and drone attacks. 

More than 80% of enemy targets are destroyed by drones, last year almost 820,000 Russian targets were hit - Zelenskyy26.01.26, 20:44 • 3764 views

Stepan Haftko

