The American Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has published a report assessing the total losses of the armed forces of Ukraine and Russia during the full-scale war. According to experts, the scale of the aggressor's human losses exceeds the figures of any conflicts involving leading world powers since World War II. This is reported by UNN.

According to the center's analysts, the total number of Russian losses, killed and wounded, since February 2022 has reached 1.2 million people. Of this number, approximately 325,000 servicemen are considered directly killed. These figures generally coincide with data from investigations based on open sources, which indicate a range of 254,800 to 368,100 killed, especially considering the units of the self-proclaimed "DPR" and "LPR".

Since World War II, no leading world power has suffered similar losses in any wars. – the authors of the CSIS report emphasize.

Experts also note that counting the wounded is a difficult task, as Russian soldiers are often sent to the front again after treatment, where they receive new injuries.

Statistics of losses of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

Regarding the Ukrainian side, CSIS cites figures for total losses (killed and wounded) ranging from 500,000 to 600,000 people. The number of directly killed defenders of Ukraine is estimated to be in the range of 100,000 to 140,000 servicemen. Despite the significant figures, the ratio of losses indicates a higher price paid by the aggressor during offensive operations.

Analysts emphasize that these data are estimates and are based on a combination of official statements, satellite images of cemeteries, obituaries in social networks, and intelligence data. Both sides continue to suffer intense losses amid the protracted nature of hostilities and the use of massive artillery shelling and drone attacks.

