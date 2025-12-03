83 out of 111 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Russia launched 111 drones at Ukraine overnight, 83 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 3 (from 6:00 p.m. on December 2), the enemy attacked with 111 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, more than 60 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 83 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As stated, 27 attack UAVs hit 13 locations, and downed (fragments) fell at one location. "Civilian infrastructure facilities and private households in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions suffered the most. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties," the report says.