83 out of 111 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Cooperation and reconstruction: during the meeting, Zelenskyy called on Irish businesses to invest in Ukraine December 2, 08:40 PM
US supports commanders in striking suspected drug vessels - Heggset December 2, 08:43 PM
Trump plans to expand US travel ban to 30 countries after Washington shooting December 2, 09:01 PM
Ukraine is ready to start EU accession talks immediately - Zelenskyy December 2, 09:42 PM
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine 05:14 AM
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2 06:30 AM
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers December 2, 04:58 PM
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health "turns a blind eye" to tragedies at Odrex December 2, 02:41 PM
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police December 2, 02:40 PM
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth December 2, 11:57 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump Jr.
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Germany
Republic of Ireland
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means December 1, 10:58 AM
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage December 1, 08:53 AM
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter November 29, 04:59 PM
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction November 28, 02:36 AM
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things" November 27, 06:49 AM
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
T-72

83 out of 111 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

On the night of December 3, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 111 attack UAVs, 83 of which were shot down. Hits and falling debris were recorded in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions, with civilian casualties.

83 out of 111 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force

Russia launched 111 drones at Ukraine overnight, 83 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of December 3 (from 6:00 p.m. on December 2), the enemy attacked with 111 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, more than 60 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 83 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As stated, 27 attack UAVs hit 13 locations, and downed (fragments) fell at one location. "Civilian infrastructure facilities and private households in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions suffered the most. Unfortunately, there are civilian casualties," the report says.

Julia Shramko

