81 military clashes occurred at the front – General Staff

The situation at the front remains tense, but controlled. Currently, there have been 81 military clashes. The Defense Forces continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of the territory of Ukraine, inflict effective fire damage on it, exhausting it along the entire line of combat contact. This was announced in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces have two places of accumulation of enemy personnel, one area of concentration of military equipment, two artillery systems, four control points and a fuel and lubricants base.

During the day, the Russian invaders launched one missile attack on the territory of Ukraine with the use of six missiles and 47 air strikes with the use of 48 Kabs, using 531 kamikaze drones. The enemy also carried out more than 2,300 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements with the use of artillery, mortars, small arms and weapons of combat vehicles.

In the Kharkiv direction, there were two unsuccessful enemy attacks in the area of Volchansk and Liptsev. The Defense Forces carry out active measures of fire influence on the units of the Russian occupiers.

In the Kupyansky direction, since the beginning of the day, the number of military clashes has increased to 12. the Defense Forces successfully repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Sinkovka, Berestovo, Novoegorovka and Makeyevka. Ukrainian defenders continue to repel seven more attacks near Petropavlovsk, Berestovo and Novoegorovka. The situation is tense, but controlled.

According to preliminary data, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has lost 64 invaders and one tank in this direction.

There were four clashes in the Limansky Direction. Attempts by the Russian occupiers to advance in the areas of Ternov, Dubrava and Torsky were unsuccessful. Ukrainian soldiers are taking measures to strengthen the front line of Defense.

During the day, eight military clashes occurred in the Seversky Direction. The Enemy was particularly active near the notch. Here he unsuccessfully tried to break into the battle formation of Ukrainian units. The situation is tense, but at the same time it is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor tried six times to attack units of the Defense Forces in the areas of Bogdanovka, Ivanovsky, Klishcheyevka, Andreevka and Chasovy Yar. All attempts were unsuccessful. No losses of our positions were allowed.

In the Toretsk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled one attack in the area of Kurdyumovka.

The largest number of military clashes occurred today in the Pokrovsky Direction. The Enemy does not give up trying to find weak points in our defense with the support of aviation and artillery, and tries to break into the battle formations of Ukrainian units by continuous assault actions. Of the 27 military clashes in the areas of Novoaleksandrovka, progress, Sokol, Novoselovka Pervaya, Uman, Nevelsky and Netailovo, 15 were successfully repulsed by our defenders. 12 fights are currently still ongoing. The Defense Forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation and prevent the enemy from advancing.

The aggressor's previous losses in this direction amounted to almost 200 occupiers killed and wounded. Three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, an artillery system and a mortar were destroyed. At the same time, one tank, two armored combat vehicles, two vehicles and six artillery systems were damaged.

At this time of day, there were five military clashes in the Kurakhovsky Direction. The invaders are trying to advance near the settlements of Krasnogorovka, Novomikhailovka and Konstantinovka. Four enemy attacks were repulsed. The battle continues in the Krasnogorovka area. No losses of positions or territories were allowed.

In the Vremovsky direction, the Russian invaders attacked our units three times in the area of Staromayorsky. All the assault actions of the Russian occupiers failed. The Defense Forces are in control of the situation.

There were four military clashes in the Orekhovsky Direction. The Russian invaders failed to push our units back from Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka, and the work of Nogot Novoandrievka.

In the Dnieper direction, the invaders do not give up trying to dislodge the Defense Forces from their positions on the Left-Bank part of the Dnieper. Four military clashes in the Rynok area ended unsuccessfully for the enemy. the Ukrainian military continues to control the situation, and no losses of our positions are allowed.

The Defense Forces cause significant losses to the invaders, actively use fire weapons against enemy manpower and equipment. Measures are being taken to improve the tactical situation in certain areas.

70 clashes occurred at the front, the situation remains tense in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff