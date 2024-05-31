70 clashes occurred at the front, the situation remains tense in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 53625 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136785 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141997 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234360 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170252 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162906 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147421 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217306 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112892 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203938 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 55857 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 38643 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 52080 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106786 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102410 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234360 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217306 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203938 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230099 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217405 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102410 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106786 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157596 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156414 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160230 views
Actual
70 clashes occurred at the front, the situation remains tense in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

70 clashes occurred at the front, the situation remains tense in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30756 views

Since the beginning of the day on May 31, 70 military clashes have been recorded at the front, and the most intense fighting took place in the Pokrovsky direction, where 11 of the 24 battles continued.

Since the beginning of the current day, on May 31, 70 military clashes have been recorded at the front. The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction, where 11 of the 24 battles have been going on since the beginning of the current day. This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The number of military clashes has increased to 70. the situation in the Pokrovsky direction is still the most tense. The Defense Forces hold back the onslaught and give a decisive rebuff to the enemy's actions 

- the message says.

As of 19:30, the situation in different directions is as follows::

in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to use Guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation. Three more Kabas from the direction of Belgorod, Russia, were dropped by terrorists on the White Well. In total, since the beginning of the day, this village has been subjected to six Kabami bomb attacks from the airspace of the Russian Federation.

in the Kupyansky direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces 10 times. Fighting continues near the settlements of Petropavlovsk Berestovo and Druzhbyovka. The situation is under control.

in the Luhansk direction, the enemy has become somewhat more active in the Torskoye area. The Ukrainian defenders firmly hold their positions and do not allow the invaders to move forward.

in the Seversky direction, the enemy is again active in the Razdolovka area. The situation is under control.

in the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made six attempts to improve its tactical position. In the afternoon, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Novy, Andreevka and Bogdanovka.

in the Pokrovsky direction, 11 of the 24 battles have been going on since the beginning of the current day. Russian invaders are attacking near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Umanskoe and Yevgenyevka.

in the Kurakhovsky direction the number of military operations did not change. At the same time, the enemy launched bomb attacks on Ilinka with the use of three Kabs and Elizavetovka with the use of two Kabs.

in the Vremovsky direction, the aggressor also continues to use Guided aerial bombs. The enemy dropped one cube each on Bolshaya Novoselka and Urozhaynoye.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Recall

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmedthat President Joe Biden has granted Ukraine permission to use American weapons to strike military targets on the Russian side of the border

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
kramatorskKramatorsk
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising