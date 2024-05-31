70 clashes occurred at the front, the situation remains tense in the Pokrovsky direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the current day, on May 31, 70 military clashes have been recorded at the front. The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction, where 11 of the 24 battles have been going on since the beginning of the current day. This was stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The number of military clashes has increased to 70. the situation in the Pokrovsky direction is still the most tense. The Defense Forces hold back the onslaught and give a decisive rebuff to the enemy's actions - the message says.

As of 19:30, the situation in different directions is as follows::

in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continues to use Guided aerial bombs on Ukrainian settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation. Three more Kabas from the direction of Belgorod, Russia, were dropped by terrorists on the White Well. In total, since the beginning of the day, this village has been subjected to six Kabami bomb attacks from the airspace of the Russian Federation.

in the Kupyansky direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of the Defense Forces 10 times. Fighting continues near the settlements of Petropavlovsk Berestovo and Druzhbyovka. The situation is under control.

in the Luhansk direction, the enemy has become somewhat more active in the Torskoye area. The Ukrainian defenders firmly hold their positions and do not allow the invaders to move forward.

in the Seversky direction, the enemy is again active in the Razdolovka area. The situation is under control.

in the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made six attempts to improve its tactical position. In the afternoon, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Novy, Andreevka and Bogdanovka.

in the Pokrovsky direction, 11 of the 24 battles have been going on since the beginning of the current day. Russian invaders are attacking near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Sokol, Umanskoe and Yevgenyevka.

in the Kurakhovsky direction the number of military operations did not change. At the same time, the enemy launched bomb attacks on Ilinka with the use of three Kabs and Elizavetovka with the use of two Kabs.

in the Vremovsky direction, the aggressor also continues to use Guided aerial bombs. The enemy dropped one cube each on Bolshaya Novoselka and Urozhaynoye.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

Recall

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmedthat President Joe Biden has granted Ukraine permission to use American weapons to strike military targets on the Russian side of the border