81 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the last day, 81 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 87 air strikes, fired 137 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. The General Staff announced this expansion in the morning report, UNN reports .

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful attempts to attack near Sinkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked our units 6 times near Terniv, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 14 occupants' attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria separate mechanized unit in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled nine enemy attacks near Lastotske, Pivnichne, Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky sector Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobiodya, Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where they repelled 21 occupants' attacks.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to make an offensive once near Staromayorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 11 militants' attacks near Malynivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions and repel attacks by the occupation forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 5 unsuccessful attacks.

