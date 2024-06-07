ukenru
73 military clashes occurred at the front – General Staff

73 military clashes occurred at the front – General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24474 views

During the current day, the Russian occupiers launched one missile strike, 35 airstrikes and used 477 kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles, while the defense forces repelled 73 military clashes at the front.

Currently, there have been 73 military clashes. During the current day, the Russian invaders launched one missile strike on the territory of Ukraine with the use of two missiles and 35 air strikes by 58 Kabami, used 477 kamikaze drones. The enemy carried out almost 2,734 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons. This was announced by the General Staff in the evening report, Reports UNN.

Details

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian aggressor did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Kupyansky direction, the Russian  Invaders are trying to advance to our positions in the Druzhbyovka and Petropavlovsk areas during the day. Three enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces.

In the Limansky direction, the enemy attacked 11 times in the areas of Nevsky, Serebryansky forest, Ternov and Myasozharovka. No losses of territories or positions were allowed.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy tried five times to break through our defenses in the areas of Belogorovka and Verkhnekamenskoye. I had no success. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the activity of the Russian invaders was limited to five military clashes. Four attacks in the areas of Ivanovo, Klishcheyevka and Kalinovka were successfully repelled by our defenders. The situation is tense, the battle continues in the area of Kalinovka.

The enemy showed the greatest activity today in the Pokrovsky Direction. In total, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried 28 times to break into our defense in the areas of Novoselovka Pervaya, Sokol, Yevgenyevka, Kalinovo, Novoaleksandrovka, Yasnobrodovka, Novopokrovsky and progress. Now 22 enemy attacks have been repelled, six clashes continue.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the enemy attacked our positions five times in the areas of Praskoveyevka and Krasnogorovka. They were not successful. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.

Nine times the invaders unsuccessfully stormed our positions in the Vremovsky direction in the areas of Staromayorsky, Urozhayny and Novodarovka.

In the Orekhovsky and Pridneprovsky directions, the situation did not change significantly, and no losses of positions and territories were allowed under the control of the Defense Forces.

In other areas, there were no significant changes in the situation.

Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest, the invaders have already lost more than 350 people today-General Staff05.06.24, 20:23 • 34650 views

