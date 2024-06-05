Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest, the invaders have already lost more than 350 people today-General Staff

The enemy does not stop attacking along almost the entire front line, concentrating its efforts on the Kupyansky and Pokrovsky directions. Currently, the total number of enemy offensive and assault actions has already increased to 81. this is stated in the summary of the General Staff as of 19:30, reports UNN.

In the Kharkiv direction the Russian invaders tried to knock our soldiers out of their positions five times today. Four enemy attacks were successfully repelled by Ukrainian defenders, and one, in the area of Volchansk, continues. The enemy lost 114 manpower in the direction today. Ukrainian defenders destroyed an armored vehicle, a cannon, seven UAVs, six units of special equipment and four enemy ammunition depots.

The invaders do not give up trying to put pressure on the defense of the Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansky direction. They are trying to improve their positions in the areas of Druzhbyovka and Cherneshchina – fighting continues. In general, the invaders increased the number of assault operations in the Kupyansky direction to 12. 10 attacks have already been repelled. As of now, the enemy has lost 86 people killed and wounded, three Russian armored combat vehicles and a car have been destroyed.

In the Limansky direction, the enemy conducted seven attacks today. Now it continues to push in the Serebryansky forest – there are fighting in four locations. Another battle is taking place near Nevsky Prospekt.

Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest. Currently, the number of enemy attacks here has increased to 19. most actively, Russian terrorists continue to put pressure in the Sokol area. Accordingly, they suffer losses in manpower – today it is already 354 people. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a tank, three armored personnel carriers, seven guns, and a ground drone car. Another 13 units of various military equipment of the invaders were damaged.

Orekhovsky direction – the enemy is pressing in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka and Shcherbakov – five enemy attacks have already been repulsed today.

Finally, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff added.

