During the day, the Defense Forces hit a radar station and three Russian air defense systems – General Staff

Operational information as of 10: 30 on June 5.

Yesterday, Air Forces and missile forces and artillery hit 15 areas of personnel concentration, a control point, an area of military equipment concentration, an artillery facility, a fuel and lubricants base, a radar station, an electronic warfare station, a ground-based UAV control station, three air defense systems and two other important enemy facilities - the message says.

It is reported that over the past day there were 110 military clashes. According to updated information, the enemy launched three missile strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements using 4 missiles, 61 airstrikes (in particular, dropped 82 Kabs), carried out more than four thousand attacks, including 120 from multiple launch rocket systems.

It is noted that as a result, over the past day the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,280 people. The enemy also lost 12 tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, one MLRS, three software tools, 39 operational-tactical UAVs, two missiles, 69 vehicles and 12 units of special equipment.

"There have already been 38 military clashes today. The invaders carried out two airstrikes with the use of six Kabs, 550 attacks on the positions of our troops. the enemy also used 19 kamikaze drones for strikes, " the General Staff informs

Air defense forces shot down 22 of 27 enemy drones