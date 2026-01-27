710,000 consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity - Shmyhal

$43.130.01
51.060.41
uken
05:43 PM • 7376 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 13398 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 13443 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 22431 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 17378 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 33638 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 21101 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 16506 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 30591 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 27168 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
93%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 30071 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 34667 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 18820 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 17752 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 11924 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 22436 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 17826 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 33643 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national securityJanuary 27, 11:42 AM • 34735 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget itJanuary 27, 11:34 AM • 30596 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Jennifer Lopez
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideo06:07 PM • 3766 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflict05:26 PM • 4566 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 11979 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 18873 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 30369 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

710,000 consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 710,000 consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity. Specialists are working to reach projected schedules and restore the energy system.

710,000 consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity - Shmyhal

Currently, 710,000 consumers in Kyiv are without electricity, and the immediate task of specialists is to reach the predicted schedules. This was announced by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

Another meeting of the Staff was held. Energy workers reported. Currently, 710,000 consumers in Kyiv are without electricity. We understand that living in uncertainty without clear schedules is exhausting. The immediate task of specialists is to reach the predicted schedules 

- Shmyhal reported.

According to him, all necessary assistance from the state has been provided. The Staff is in hourly contact and close coordination with energy workers and the city.

On January 28, scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine27.01.26, 20:09 • 1732 views

At the same time, we must be frank. The energy system is damaged unevenly, so for the first few weeks, while restoration is underway, schedules in different energy hubs may differ. This will depend on the throughput of the networks in a particular area 

- added the minister.

At the same time, according to Shmyhal, the restoration process is underway.

In parallel, we are working on systemic solutions – cogeneration, simplification of connections, construction of new lines. We are completing the verification of existing cogeneration units in the capital. The priority is their stable operation and maximum electricity supply to the grid. This will allow us to partially cover the needs of consumers and strengthen the energy resilience of the capital 

- summarized the minister.

Kyiv will soon return to outage schedules, but they will be strict - KMVA27.01.26, 19:55 • 2206 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv