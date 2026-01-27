710,000 consumers in Kyiv remain without electricity - Shmyhal

Currently, 710,000 consumers in Kyiv are without electricity, and the immediate task of specialists is to reach the predicted schedules. This was announced by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

According to him, all necessary assistance from the state has been provided. The Staff is in hourly contact and close coordination with energy workers and the city.

At the same time, we must be frank. The energy system is damaged unevenly, so for the first few weeks, while restoration is underway, schedules in different energy hubs may differ. This will depend on the throughput of the networks in a particular area - added the minister.

At the same time, according to Shmyhal, the restoration process is underway.

In parallel, we are working on systemic solutions – cogeneration, simplification of connections, construction of new lines. We are completing the verification of existing cogeneration units in the capital. The priority is their stable operation and maximum electricity supply to the grid. This will allow us to partially cover the needs of consumers and strengthen the energy resilience of the capital - summarized the minister.

