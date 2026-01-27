$43.130.01
The Diplomat

On January 28, scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

On January 28, scheduled power outages and power restrictions for industry will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. This is due to the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

On January 28, scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine

On January 28, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industry will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, January 28, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine