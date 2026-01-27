On January 28, scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine

On January 28, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industry will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

The reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company. - Ukrenergo summarized.

