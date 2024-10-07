ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 83863 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 157852 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 132950 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140179 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137591 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 177591 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111897 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169061 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104671 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114016 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

55-year-old mushroom picker dies in forest during bear attack in Slovakia

55-year-old mushroom picker dies in forest during bear attack in Slovakia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18273 views

In Slovakia, a bear mauled a 55-year-old man who was picking mushrooms. This is the second fatality after the death of a woman in March. There are about 1300 brown bears in the country.

A bear mauled a 55-year-old man while he was picking mushrooms in Slovakia. This is the second such case after the death of a woman. This was reported by  The Sun, according to UNN.

Details

The beast reportedly damaged one of its victim's arteries. A rescue helicopter was able to locate the man in the difficult terrain, but they were too late and could not save him.

Unfortunately, (the man - ed.) died of injuries despite the efforts of rescuers,

- reads the emergency message.

It is estimated that there are about 1300 brown bears in Slovakia. They are mostly found in the mountains or dense forests.

The brown bear is considered the largest land predator in Europe, with a possible population of 17,000 to 18,000 individuals on the continent.

Image

The majority of the population lives in the Carpathian Mountains of Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Ukraine, and Romania.

In March of this year, a woman was killed and five other people were injured in two bear attacks in Slovakia that occurred a few hours apart.

Then, a Belarusian woman was found dead in the mountains in the Low Tatras, and five other people were injured in a bear attack about 10 km from the town of Liptowski-Mikulas the next day.

Probably swam across the Tisza: border guards spotted a brown bear in Zakarpattia06.10.24, 12:47 • 24318 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
czech-republicCzech Republic
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

