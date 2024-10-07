55-year-old mushroom picker dies in forest during bear attack in Slovakia

A bear mauled a 55-year-old man while he was picking mushrooms in Slovakia. This is the second such case after the death of a woman. This was reported by The Sun, according to UNN.

Details

The beast reportedly damaged one of its victim's arteries. A rescue helicopter was able to locate the man in the difficult terrain, but they were too late and could not save him.

Unfortunately, (the man - ed.) died of injuries despite the efforts of rescuers, - reads the emergency message.

It is estimated that there are about 1300 brown bears in Slovakia. They are mostly found in the mountains or dense forests.

The brown bear is considered the largest land predator in Europe, with a possible population of 17,000 to 18,000 individuals on the continent.

The majority of the population lives in the Carpathian Mountains of Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Ukraine, and Romania.

In March of this year, a woman was killed and five other people were injured in two bear attacks in Slovakia that occurred a few hours apart.

Then, a Belarusian woman was found dead in the mountains in the Low Tatras, and five other people were injured in a bear attack about 10 km from the town of Liptowski-Mikulas the next day.

