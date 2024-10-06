Probably swam across the Tisza: border guards spotted a brown bear in Zakarpattia

The furry guest was spotted on the outskirts of the Transcarpathian city of Tyachiv, near the border with Romania. Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

A visitor from Romania, after swimming in the Tisza River, ended up in the cells of Ukrainian border guards. The State Border Guard Service reported that border guards spotted a bear on the outskirts of the Transcarpathian city of Tyachiv.

Not far from the place where the cameras recorded the movement of the clubfoot, the border with Romania runs along the Tisza River. On the Romanian side of the border, there are mountains and dense forests, where the brown probably lives - the post reads.

