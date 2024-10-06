Probably swam across the Tisza: border guards spotted a brown bear in Zakarpattia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101086 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163329 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135860 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141960 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138490 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180387 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112009 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171281 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104717 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140644 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140462 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 90574 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108046 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110179 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163329 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180387 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171281 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198695 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187703 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140465 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140647 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145863 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137338 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154281 views
Probably swam across the Tisza: border guards spotted a brown bear in Zakarpattia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24319 views

Border guards spotted a brown bear on the outskirts of Tyachiv. The animal probably swam across the Tisza River from Romania, where there are mountains and dense forests - the natural habitat of bears.

The furry guest was spotted on the outskirts of the Transcarpathian city of Tyachiv, near the border with Romania. Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

A visitor from Romania, after swimming in the Tisza River, ended up in the cells of Ukrainian border guards. The State Border Guard Service reported that border guards spotted a bear on the outskirts of the Transcarpathian city of Tyachiv.

Image

Not far from the place where the cameras recorded the movement of the clubfoot, the border with Romania runs along the Tisza River. On the Romanian side of the border, there are mountains and dense forests, where the brown probably lives 

- the post reads.

Brown bear tears up a man in russia05.08.24, 06:43 • 26926 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Society
zakarpattia-oblastZakarpattia Oblast
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
ukraineUkraine

