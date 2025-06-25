$41.870.04
Facebook

52 of 71 Russian drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Russia carried out a night strike on Ukraine, launching 71 drones. Defense forces neutralized 52 enemy drones, but there were hits in the Odesa, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

52 of 71 Russian drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Overnight, Russia launched 71 drones at Ukraine, 52 of which were neutralized, including 32 shot down, but there were hits in three regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of June 25, the enemy attacked with 71 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone-simulators of various types from the directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - TOT of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, air defense forces neutralized 52 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, south and north of the country. 32 were shot down by fire weapons, 20 were locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on social networks.

"Hits by enemy strike UAVs were recorded in 6 locations in Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv regions," the report said.

Night attack on Kharkiv: fire broke out, there is an injured person6/25/25, 2:59 AM • 2570 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kursk
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine
