Night attack on Kharkiv: a fire broke out, there is a wounded person

A person was injured as a result of a night drone strike on Kharkiv. This was reported by the mayor Ihor Terekhov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, an uninhabited residential building was damaged in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of the shelling, and a fire broke out at the scene.

At night, Kharkiv was attacked by seven "Shahed"-type drones. All the strikes hit the Kyivskyi district of the city - a civilian enterprise and near an uninhabited residential building. The person injured during the shelling was hospitalized - said Terekhov.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, specified that a 64-year-old man was injured as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv. Medics are providing him with the necessary assistance.

"According to updated information, Russian troops launched four "Geran-2" UAV strikes on a civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district of the city," Syniehubov said.

Reminder

On the night of Wednesday, June 25, the Russians attacked Kharkiv. A civilian enterprise in the Kyivskyi district was under attack.

