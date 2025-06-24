Kharkiv under attack: enemy "Geran-2" attacked the city, there are casualties and destruction

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office showed the consequences of a "Geran-2" UAV hitting the territory of Saltivsky and Nemyshlyansky districts of the regional center. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Spartak Borysenko, head of the local department for combating crimes committed in armed conflict, Russian troops launched another massive attack on the city of Kharkiv starting at 2:00 AM.

Nemyshlyansky and Saltivsky districts of the city came under attack. As a result of the attack, a civilian enterprise and private houses were damaged - Borysenko said.

He clarified that three people sought medical attention.

Recall

Kharkiv on the night of Tuesday, June 24, came under a massive attack by enemy drones. According to preliminary information, one of the hits occurred in a private sector, near a hospital in the Nemyshlyansky district - windows were blown out in nearby buildings.

