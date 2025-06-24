Drone attack on Kharkiv: the enemy hit a civilian enterprise and a private house, there are casualties

As a result of the enemy's attack on Kharkiv on the night of Tuesday, June 24, at least one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

Also, according to him, in the Nemyshlia area, as a result of an enemy UAV hitting the ground, window glazing in a building was damaged.

Another enemy drone was detected in the Nemyshlia district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the UAV did not detonate - Syniehubov said.

In turn, Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed this information and added that a civilian enterprise was under attack by enemy drones.

A fire at the site of the hit on a civilian enterprise. ... Enemy drones are still heading towards the city - Terekhov warned.

In addition, according to him, there is information about a hit on the territory of a private house. The mayor also informed that a new group of "Shaheds" is heading towards the city.

Recall

Kharkiv on the night of Tuesday, June 24, came under a massive attack by enemy drones. According to preliminary information, one of the impacts occurred in a private sector, near a hospital in the Nemyshlia district - windows were blown out in nearby buildings.

