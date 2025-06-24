Drone attack on Kharkiv: the enemy hit a civilian enterprise and a private house, there are casualties

$41.830.15
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 05:50 PM • 14025 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 62357 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 87632 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 127340 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 73716 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 134147 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 66509 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 107182 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67846 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95930 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Popular news
China and Russia draw closer to Kazakhstan, pushing the European Union into the background - MediaJune 23, 03:28 PM • 3830 views
"Ukrainian cotton. Self-propelled artillery unit "Bohdana"": NBU issued a new commemorative coinJune 23, 04:22 PM • 3764 views
Iran launched missile strikes on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq - MediaJune 23, 05:08 PM • 2758 views
Kyiv hit: infrastructure in Shevchenkivskyi district severely damagedJune 23, 05:45 PM • 10275 views
Trump reacted to Medvedev's nuclear threats. The former president of the Russian Federation had to make excuses08:10 PM • 3052 views
Publications
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 62357 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 99965 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 127340 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 134147 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 364794 views
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 48528 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 130408 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 255146 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 125713 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 125142 views
Drone attack on Kharkiv: the enemy hit a civilian enterprise and a private house, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

As a result of the enemy's attack on Kharkiv on June 24, at least one person was injured. Window glazing in the house and a civilian enterprise were damaged; there is also information about a hit on the territory of a private house.

Drone attack on Kharkiv: the enemy hit a civilian enterprise and a private house, there are casualties

As a result of the enemy's attack on Kharkiv on the night of Tuesday, June 24, at least one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

Also, according to him, in the Nemyshlia area, as a result of an enemy UAV hitting the ground, window glazing in a building was damaged.

Another enemy drone was detected in the Nemyshlia district of Kharkiv. According to preliminary information, the UAV did not detonate

- Syniehubov said.

In turn, Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed this information and added that a civilian enterprise was under attack by enemy drones.

A fire at the site of the hit on a civilian enterprise. ... Enemy drones are still heading towards the city

- Terekhov warned.

In addition, according to him, there is information about a hit on the territory of a private house. The mayor also informed that a new group of "Shaheds" is heading towards the city.

Recall

Kharkiv on the night of Tuesday, June 24, came under a massive attack by enemy drones. According to preliminary information, one of the impacts occurred in a private sector, near a hospital in the Nemyshlia district - windows were blown out in nearby buildings.

Massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv and its suburbs: already four injured20.06.25, 08:29 • 3820 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Ukraine
Kharkiv
