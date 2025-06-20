Massive Russian drone attack on Kharkiv and its suburbs: already four injured

Kharkiv and its suburbs were attacked by Russian troops with drones at night, fires broke out, 4 people were injured, including two minors, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"On the night of June 20, the enemy carried out a massive attack with strike drones on the city of Kharkiv and its suburbs," the State Emergency Service noted on social media.

Shevchenkivskyi, Osnov'ianskyi districts of the regional center and Kharkiv district of the region were hit, as indicated.

According to preliminary data, 4 civilians sought medical attention, including two minor girls aged 12 and 17 - reported by the State Emergency Service.

As a result of the hits, according to the State Emergency Service, fires occurred at 4 locations. The roof of a 6-story unfinished building with an area of 1000 sq. m, structural elements of an outbuilding with an area of 10 sq. m, and 3 hangars on the territory of a civilian enterprise with a total area of 1500 sq. m were burning.

In addition, apartment buildings and passenger cars were damaged.

