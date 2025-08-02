50 combat engagements on the front on August 2: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in various directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of August 2, 50 combat engagements have taken place on the front line of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

From the side of the Russian Federation, border settlements were shelled, including Zarichchia, Karpovychi, Kliusy, Leonivka of Chernihiv Oblast; Prohres, Oleksandrivka, Riasne, Kucherivka, Khodyne, Tovstodubove, Studenok, Ulanove, Pokrovka of Sumy Oblast; Lemishchyne of Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled five Russian attacks. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has launched seven air strikes, dropped ten guided aerial bombs, and carried out 126 artillery shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped three enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor carried out assault actions three times in the areas of Kupiansk, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eleven times near Karpivka, Hryhorivka, and towards Cherneshchyna, Serednie, Shandyholove.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the direction of Novomarkove.

In the Toretsk direction, in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Ivanopillia, our soldiers stopped four enemy offensive actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers made 14 attempts to dislodge the Armed Forces from their occupied positions in the areas of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Sukhetske, Rodynske, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Maliivka, Voskresenka, Novopil, and in the direction of Fylia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the area of Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy dropped an aerial bomb in the area of Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Lvove was subjected to an air strike.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian occupiers lied about capturing Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.