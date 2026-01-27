49 combat engagements took place on the front, 22 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 49 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops have already repelled 22 attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Liskivshchyna, Chernihiv region; Bila Bereza, Kucherivka, Rohizne, Volfyne, Budky, Bezsalyvka, Ryzhivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Stukalivka, Sumy region. The settlement of Volfyne, Sumy region, was subjected to an air strike. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance towards Kupyansk; in total, one combat engagement took place in this direction.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the invaders in the area of the settlement of Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, one combat engagement took place in the direction of the settlement of Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, and towards Stepanivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 23 times today near the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Filiia, Bilytske, Hryshyne. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the areas of the settlements of Verbove and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and towards Dobropillia and Zelene. Two attacks are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Plavni area. The settlements of Odarivka, Zhovta Krucha, and Tavriiske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions once without success in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: the intensity of the occupiers' destruction has somewhat decreased