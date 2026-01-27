49 combat engagements took place on the front, 22 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
02:04 PM • 916 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 10844 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 10030 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 8194 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 16655 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21786 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
08:29 AM • 15879 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
January 27, 07:30 AM • 18295 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 32992 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 82350 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Popular news
Emergency power outages hit several regions - UkrenergoJanuary 27, 06:18 AM • 28397 views
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 11157 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 15390 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhoto09:41 AM • 10983 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 14446 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 10842 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 21785 views
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join it
UNN Lite
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 6752 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 24974 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 24336 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 24727 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 27441 views
49 combat engagements took place on the front, 22 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Since the beginning of the day, 49 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian servicemen repelled 22 attacks, and one more is ongoing.

49 combat engagements took place on the front, 22 attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 49 combat engagements have taken place at the front. In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian troops have already repelled 22 attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Liskivshchyna, Chernihiv region; Bila Bereza, Kucherivka, Rohizne, Volfyne, Budky, Bezsalyvka, Ryzhivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Stukalivka, Sumy region. The settlement of Volfyne, Sumy region, was subjected to an air strike.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 40 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance towards Kupyansk; in total, one combat engagement took place in this direction.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the invaders in the area of the settlement of Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, one combat engagement took place in the direction of the settlement of Platonivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out eight offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, and towards Stepanivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions 23 times today near the settlements of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Filiia, Bilytske, Hryshyne. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the areas of the settlements of Verbove and Zlahoda.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and towards Dobropillia and Zelene. Two attacks are still ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the Plavni area. The settlements of Odarivka, Zhovta Krucha, and Tavriiske were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions once without success in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: the intensity of the occupiers' destruction has somewhat decreased27.01.26, 07:31 • 3870 views

