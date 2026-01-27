Enemy losses: the intensity of the occupiers' destruction has somewhat decreased

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
January 26, 05:23 PM • 13428 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 33520 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 24495 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 30609 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 27597 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 43023 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 26423 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 53060 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 23060 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42480 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.3m/s
91%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy awarded ex-MP Lyashko with the Order "For Merit"January 26, 08:58 PM • 10429 views
The "Kursk" troop grouping did not record any FPV drone flights in the direction of Sumy within its area of responsibilityJanuary 26, 09:05 PM • 8860 views
Ukraine withdraws from another CIS agreement: Zelenskyy signs decreeJanuary 26, 09:41 PM • 9584 views
Pistorius: Germany has exhausted its capacity to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine12:45 AM • 10370 views
France blocks Ukraine's attempts to acquire British Storm Shadow missiles - The Telegraph02:28 AM • 11686 views
Publications
Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 16432 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 33520 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 43023 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 53060 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 45716 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Mykhailo Fedorov
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 10866 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 13481 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 14618 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the projectJanuary 26, 11:48 AM • 17992 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 36987 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Enemy losses: the intensity of the occupiers' destruction has somewhat decreased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

On January 26, Russian troops lost 820 soldiers and 899 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.01.26 amount to 1,235,880 personnel.

Enemy losses: the intensity of the occupiers' destruction has somewhat decreased

On January 26, Russian troops lost 820 soldiers and 899 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.01.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1235880 (+820) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11609 (+1)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23954 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 36691 (+47)
          • MLRS ‒ 1628 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1286 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 116712 (+899)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4205 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 76025 (+119)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4051 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian advances slowed down in late December 2025 and early January 2026. This was likely due to less favorable weather conditions and the cessation of efforts to meet "arbitrary deadlines" at the end of the year.

                              More than 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in peace with Russia and consider its goal to be the destruction of Ukraine as a nation - survey16.01.26, 11:14 • 11890 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine