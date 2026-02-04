40 combat engagements took place on the front, occupiers shelling border areas - General Staff

$43.190.22
50.950.04
ukenru
10:29 AM • 11900 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
09:59 AM • 19883 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
09:58 AM • 16159 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 19997 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 34090 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 49156 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 39509 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 36835 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 33977 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 21381 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.6m/s
74%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers blow themselves up on their own mines in the Dnipro Delta – ATESH reportFebruary 4, 05:00 AM • 20445 views
Snowfalls in Japan: death toll rises to 35, snow cover exceeds 2, and in some places 4 metersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:46 AM • 32663 views
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoFebruary 4, 06:41 AM • 20321 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Russians Make No Concessions on Ukraine - ISWFebruary 4, 07:33 AM • 38067 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 16753 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking11:15 AM • 16808 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 53706 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 55206 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 94080 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 102486 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Richard Branson
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess Diana's sweatshirt, which became part of fashion history, is available online againPhoto02:18 PM • 282 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 24907 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 24660 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 27330 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 33973 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Starlink
Brent Crude

40 combat engagements took place on the front, occupiers shelling border areas - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Since the beginning of the day, 40 combat engagements have been recorded. The occupiers shelled settlements in Chernihiv and Sumy regions from Russian territory.

40 combat engagements took place on the front, occupiers shelling border areas - General Staff

Since the beginning of the current day, 40 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers launched artillery attacks from Russian territory on populated areas, including Klyusy in Chernihiv Oblast; Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Budky, Iskriskivshchyna, Volfyne, Bila Bereza in Sumy Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two airstrikes, dropped five aerial bombs, and carried out 30 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian units.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Grafske and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders towards the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavky, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians are trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of Platonivka and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the area of Vasyukivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 16 attempts to dislodge the Defense Forces of Ukraine from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Molodetske, Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 11 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Novyi Zaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne. One combat engagement is still ongoing. Zelene and Verkhnia Tersa came under enemy airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the area of Stepnohirsk. The enemy launched an airstrike on Komyshuvakha.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

Recall

Since the beginning of 2026, 217 Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have been recorded.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine