40 combat engagements took place on the front, occupiers shelling border areas - General Staff

Since the beginning of the current day, 40 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers launched artillery attacks from Russian territory on populated areas, including Klyusy in Chernihiv Oblast; Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Budky, Iskriskivshchyna, Volfyne, Bila Bereza in Sumy Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched two airstrikes, dropped five aerial bombs, and carried out 30 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian units.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Grafske and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders towards the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavky, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians are trying to advance on the positions of Ukrainian troops in the area of Platonivka and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the area of Vasyukivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out six offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 16 attempts to dislodge the Defense Forces of Ukraine from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Molodetske, Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 11 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and towards Novyi Zaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne. One combat engagement is still ongoing. Zelene and Verkhnia Tersa came under enemy airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the area of Stepnohirsk. The enemy launched an airstrike on Komyshuvakha.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

Since the beginning of 2026, 217 Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have been recorded.