338 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 20301 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 39028 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 28715 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 28613 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 24459 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 15329 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 13490 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7384 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11905 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
Publications
Exclusives
SpaceX began blocking Starlink for Russian dronesJanuary 31, 09:59 PM • 6536 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhotoJanuary 31, 10:33 PM • 21921 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - BloombergFebruary 1, 12:17 AM • 12395 views
Mostly Crimeans: the names of all who went down with the cruiser "Moskva" have been establishedFebruary 1, 12:54 AM • 7844 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces show defeat of four Russian platoons in Pokrovsk directionVideoFebruary 1, 01:31 AM • 4726 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 41525 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 70872 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 50315 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 55783 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 57860 views
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideo06:27 AM • 1096 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 22158 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 25572 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 28829 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 29517 views
338 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Over the past day, 338 combat engagements took place on the front line, the enemy launched 44 air strikes and used 4053 kamikaze drones. The Defense Forces hit two areas of personnel concentration and two enemy command posts.

338 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, 338 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched 44 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 144 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also used 4053 kamikaze drones and carried out 3319 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 190 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In addition, the aggressor carried out air strikes, including on the areas of the settlements of Luzhky, Sumy region; Malomykhailivka, Prosiana, Novoselevka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Ternuvate, Zaliznychne, Verkhnya Tersa, Shevchenkivske, Vilniansk, Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, two command posts, and one other important target of the Russian invaders.

The situation at the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers yesterday, and the enemy carried out 82 shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders 25 times, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards the settlements of Grafske, Vilcha, Vovchanski Khutory, Kolodyazne, Fyholivka, Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were 12 enemy attacks yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Kurylivka, Novoosinove, Novoplatonivka, Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 24 attacks. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve, Serednie, Novoselevka, Zarichne, and towards Stavky, Novosergiyivka, Shyikivka, Stepove, Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, and towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 39 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiyivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk, and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiyivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 80 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Fyliya, and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the area of Verbove and towards Oleksandrograf, Danylivka, Vyshneve, Novy Zaporizhzhia over the past day.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 45 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, Solodke, and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Svyatopetrivka, Zelene, Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were observed.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1090 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized six tanks, three armored combat vehicles, nine artillery systems, 206 unmanned aerial vehicles, 62 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of February 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 attack UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash. The Defense Forces shot down 76 enemy drones. 14 UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

