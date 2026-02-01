338 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, 338 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched 44 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 144 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Russians also used 4053 kamikaze drones and carried out 3319 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 190 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In addition, the aggressor carried out air strikes, including on the areas of the settlements of Luzhky, Sumy region; Malomykhailivka, Prosiana, Novoselevka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Ternuvate, Zaliznychne, Verkhnya Tersa, Shevchenkivske, Vilniansk, Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of concentration of personnel, two command posts, and one other important target of the Russian invaders.

The situation at the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers yesterday, and the enemy carried out 82 shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders 25 times, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Prylipka, and towards the settlements of Grafske, Vilcha, Vovchanski Khutory, Kolodyazne, Fyholivka, Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were 12 enemy attacks yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled assault actions of the enemy towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Kurylivka, Novoosinove, Novoplatonivka, Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 24 attacks. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve, Serednie, Novoselevka, Zarichne, and towards Stavky, Novosergiyivka, Shyikivka, Stepove, Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped 15 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, and towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 39 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiyivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Kleban-Byk, and towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, Sofiyivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 80 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Fyliya, and towards the settlements of Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Ivanivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the area of Verbove and towards Oleksandrograf, Danylivka, Vyshneve, Novy Zaporizhzhia over the past day.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 45 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, Solodke, and towards Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Svyatopetrivka, Zelene, Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no offensive actions by the enemy were observed.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1090 people. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized six tanks, three armored combat vehicles, nine artillery systems, 206 unmanned aerial vehicles, 62 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of February 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 attack UAVs, including Shahed, Gerbera, Italmash. The Defense Forces shot down 76 enemy drones. 14 UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations.