32 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, 131 battles in total on the front – General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and, since the beginning of the current day, have already stopped 32 enemy attacks; in total, 131 battles have taken place on the front today, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on December 2, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 131 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. - reported the General Staff.

Border settlements, including Bleshnya, Tymonovychi, Senkivka, Khrenivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Malushyne, Shalyhyne, Novovasylivka in Sumy Oblast, suffered from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy has carried out 78 shellings since the beginning of the day.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Synelnykove, Vovchansk, and towards Kolodyazne and Izbytske. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out assault operations six times in the areas of the settlements of Senkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 29 times in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Serednye, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, Myrny, Zarichne, and towards Stepove. Seven combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, and Siversk; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk direction at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our soldiers stopped 21 enemy offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 36 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 32 attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Oleksandrogard, Sosnivka, Verbove, Krasnohirske, and Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole direction, three combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshshia and Huliaipole. The settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, and Zaliznychne were subjected to air strikes.

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions at this time.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes.