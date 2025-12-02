32 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, 131 battles in total on the front – General Staff

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
12:35 PM • 7698 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20824 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 21358 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
10:36 AM • 16488 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
10:08 AM • 18237 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 51692 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 49231 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 59236 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 49928 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 45642 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0.9m/s
93%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian Armed Forces assault troops on the Pokrovsk front are looting the bodies of their comrades-in-arms - "ATESH"December 2, 05:42 AM • 10023 views
The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVADecember 2, 07:07 AM • 31332 views
Trump sent an atypical team of negotiators to Russia for a "peace deal" on Ukraine - CNNDecember 2, 07:31 AM • 20004 views
Macron to make fourth visit to China as Europe seeks balance between rivalry and dependence - Reuters09:30 AM • 19151 views
Deputies blocked the rostrum in the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk announced a breakPhotoVideo10:45 AM • 7730 views
Publications
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at Odrex02:41 PM • 2556 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police02:40 PM • 2224 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth11:57 AM • 4444 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20833 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 21366 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Mark Rutte
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Donetsk Oblast
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 38433 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 40652 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 97018 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 71847 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 87885 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Film
The Guardian

32 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, 131 battles in total on the front – General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 32 enemy attacks since the beginning of the day. In total, 131 battles took place on the front, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

32 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction, 131 battles in total on the front – General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and, since the beginning of the current day, have already stopped 32 enemy attacks; in total, 131 battles have taken place on the front today, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on December 2, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 131 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

- reported the General Staff.

Border settlements, including Bleshnya, Tymonovychi, Senkivka, Khrenivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Malushyne, Shalyhyne, Novovasylivka in Sumy Oblast, suffered from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy has carried out 78 shellings since the beginning of the day.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped eight enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Synelnykove, Vovchansk, and towards Kolodyazne and Izbytske. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out assault operations six times in the areas of the settlements of Senkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 29 times in the areas of the settlements of Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Serednye, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, Myrny, Zarichne, and towards Stepove. Seven combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, and Siversk; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk direction at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our soldiers stopped 21 enemy offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 36 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervony Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already stopped 32 attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk02.12.25, 14:35 • 7696 views

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked nine times in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Oleksandrogard, Sosnivka, Verbove, Krasnohirske, and Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole direction, three combat engagements were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshshia and Huliaipole. The settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, and Zaliznychne were subjected to air strikes.

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovsky directions at this time.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine