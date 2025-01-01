ukenru
Actual
300 Ukrainians detained on New Year's Eve: what happened during the curfew

300 Ukrainians detained on New Year's Eve: what happened during the curfew

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29654 views

The National Police brought 300 people to police stations for violating the curfew on New Year's Eve. Thirty-five reports of offenses and 25 cases of pyrotechnics were registered.

On New Year's Eve, law enforcement officers brought 300 Ukrainians to police stations for violating curfews. In total, the National Police registered about 35 reports related to New Year's events, including drunken behavior or domestic conflicts, and about 25 reports related to the use of pyrotechnics. This was reported by Anatoliy Seredynsky, Deputy Head of the Preventive Activities Department of the National Police, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

As for the events that took place on New Year's Eve, they were relatively calm in terms of the law enforcement component. The National Police registered about 35 reports related to the New Year's events. In most cases, it was drunken behavior or domestic conflicts. We have also registered about 25 reports with the National Police related to the use of pyrotechnics, and we are currently taking certain actions to document these offenses. One criminal proceeding has also been opened

- Seredynsky said.

He noted that 35 reports of offenses are “a low number, which means that our citizens have taken a very conscious approach to celebrating the New Year.

“In addition, the National Police is checking the information posted on certain Telegram channels about the use of pyrotechnics for their authenticity,” Seredyndsky added.

In addition, he said, 300 people were taken to police stations for violating the curfew.

“300 people were taken to police stations by the National Police for violating the curfew. They had a preventive conversation with them, and they were checked for involvement in any subversive activities, but it was not confirmed. Therefore, this is a rather low figure,” the law enforcement officer noted.

Recall

On New Year's Eve, videos of fireworks being launched in Odesa and Lviv a few hours before the New Year appeared on social media. Law enforcement officials have not yet commented on these incidents.

Also, the day before, the National Police reported that law enforcement officers would detain and bring to the police stations to clarify the circumstances of people who would be on the streets during the curfew on New Year's Eve.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa

