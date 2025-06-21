252 out of 272 drones and 8 out of 8 missiles neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Ukrainian Air Force

russia launched 272 drones and 8 missiles at Ukraine overnight, including two "Kinzhal" missiles; 252 drones and 8 missiles were neutralized, with three, including one "Kinzhal," being lost locationally. The main direction of the enemy attack was Kremenchuk, where there were hits, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of June 21 (from 8:00 PM on June 20), the enemy attacked with 280 air attack weapons:

272 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions of: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo - RF; Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea;

2 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region - RF;

4 "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea waters;

2 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles from the Belgorod region - RF.

The main direction of the strike is Poltava region, the city of Kremenchuk - noted the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on social networks.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, EW and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 AM, 260 enemy air attack assets were neutralized by air defense, 145 were shot down by fire means, 115 were lost locationally - reported the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and listed:

140 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) shot down by fire means, 112 - lost locationally/suppressed by EW;

3 Iskander-K cruise missiles (1 - loc. lost);

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (1 - loc. lost);

1 Kalibr cruise missile (1 - loc. lost).

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded in Kremenchuk, Poltava region, and the falling of shot-down debris in 3 locations - stated in the report.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk district: one person wounded