21 MEP calls for new sanctions against Russia over the return of its national hockey teams to international tournaments

$45.5350.68
ukenru
November 1, 05:12 PM • 10916 views
During a humanitarian mission in Oleshky, Ukrainian servicemen also evacuated 167 civilians on the right bank of the Kherson region
11:37 PM • 1568 views
In Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, gasoline sales have been limited to 40 liters following a strike on an oil refinery
10:38 PM • 5316 views
Finland will seek a ban on Russian athletes entering the EU over the war against Ukraine
09:31 PM • 10847 views
Kyiv authorities refuted the radiation threat and urged residents to rely on "Kyiv Digital" and the street-based public alert system
08:56 PM • 15695 views
Kyiv residents received notifications about a nuclear and chemical threat due to a possible hacker attack on the “Air Raid Alert” app
08:43 PM • 12777 views
On November 2, power outage schedules of up to 2.5 queues will be in effect in Ukraine
08:26 PM • 10772 views
Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet with Putin in Turkey with Erdoğan's mediation
07:07 PM • 13920 views
Cold weather is heading to Ukraine: when temperatures will begin to drop and where the first frosts are possiblePhoto
November 1, 01:51 PM • 27686 views
Ukraine's attacks over three days knocked out 10% of Russia's oil-refining capacity, OSINT intelligence data showsPhoto
November 1, 01:22 PM • 25054 views
Russia lost a record 54,400 military personnel in October — ZelenskyyPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+7°
2.2m/s
96%
759mm
Popular news
The second round of Bulgaria’s presidential election is underway: what is knownNovember 1, 02:12 PM • 14503 views
Ukraine struck a missile plant and two Russian air defense facilities worth $70 million: Zelenskyy revealed detailsNovember 1, 02:31 PM • 8268 views
Congress members demand that Trump preserve correspondence with artificial intelligence for a future investigation - Politico November 1, 03:10 PM • 10281 views
Artifacts made of meteoritic iron found in a Spanish gold hoardNovember 1, 03:34 PM • 13936 views
A bust of former Hungarian Prime Minister Imre Nagy was unveiled in KyivNovember 1, 04:24 PM • 6248 views
Publications
How to properly prune currants in autumn: five steps for a healthy bush and a good harvestNovember 1, 01:07 PM • 28628 views
Astrological forecast for November 2–8, 2026: high-profile statements by world leaders, diplomatic opportunities, and tense days for Ukraine
Exclusive
November 1, 10:55 AM • 35982 views
We hope to get through the winter without critical situations — the Ministry of Infrastructure explained how the Kyiv region has been preparedPhotoOctober 31, 12:00 PM • 50267 views
Top 10 plants that protect homes from negativity and misfortuneOctober 31, 09:59 AM • 50907 views
All seven finalists for the 2027 Car of the Year turned out to be electric carsPhotoOctober 30, 05:27 PM • 69720 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Bloggers
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
21 MEP calls for new sanctions against Russia over the return of its national hockey teams to international tournaments12:05 AM • 10 views
Famous fitness blogger Liam Fitzgerald died in a motorcycle accident at the age of 2911:05 PM • 900 views
"Take up your sabers, come on, brothers!": Ukrainians exploded with memes after fake alerts about a nuclear threat and street fightingPhoto10:06 PM • 1850 views
Five horror films that will make you shudder with fearVideo09:44 PM • 1964 views
Ghosts, mysterious figures, and eerie sounds: Hollywood stars share their paranormal encounters on Halloween08:39 PM • 4510 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Film
Gold
ChatGPT

21 MEP calls for new sanctions against Russia over the return of its national hockey teams to international tournaments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Twenty-one Members of the European Parliament called for sanctions and visa restrictions against Russia following the CAS decision to allow its national hockey teams to participate in tournaments. The politicians fear this could legitimize the aggression against Ukraine.

21 MEP calls for new sanctions against Russia over the return of its national hockey teams to international tournaments

A group of 21 Members of the European Parliament called for new sanctions and visa restrictions against Russia to prevent the return of its national hockey teams to international competitions. The appeal was sent to the leadership of the European Commission and international hockey authorities. Finnish broadcaster Yle reported this, writes UNN.

Details

The initiative was supported, in particular, by five Finnish MEPs: Mika Aaltola, Pekka Toveri, Jussi Saramo, Merja Kyllönen, and Anna-Maja Henriksson.

The letter was sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and International Ice Hockey Federation President Luc Tardif following the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding Russia's admission to hockey competitions.

MEPs propose restricting the entry of Russian athletes

The authors of the appeal demand that the European Commission prepare sanctions against sports officials and organizations that support Russian aggression against Ukraine or disseminate the Kremlin's state propaganda.

"This is a shameful decision": Sybiha reacts to Russia being allowed to participate in the 2027 World Ice Hockey Championship01.11.26, 13:41 • 10292 views

They also call on countries hosting international hockey tournaments to consider introducing visa restrictions for Russian athletes.

MEPs emphasize that permission to participate in sports competitions does not automatically guarantee the right to enter the country where they are held.

the Kremlin uses every concession to show that the world is beginning to learn to live with the war it is waging

— the authors of the appeal noted.

The initiative emerged against the backdrop of the CAS decision, which on October 30 allowed Russia to return to international hockey tournaments. European politicians fear that Moscow will use this to strengthen its influence and legitimize its aggression against Ukraine.

Russia may replace Ukraine at the 2027 World Ice Hockey Championship01.11.26, 02:24 • 5132 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineSportsPoliticsNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
European Parliament
European Commission
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine