21 MEP calls for new sanctions against Russia over the return of its national hockey teams to international tournaments

A group of 21 Members of the European Parliament called for new sanctions and visa restrictions against Russia to prevent the return of its national hockey teams to international competitions. The appeal was sent to the leadership of the European Commission and international hockey authorities. Finnish broadcaster Yle reported this, writes UNN.

Details

The initiative was supported, in particular, by five Finnish MEPs: Mika Aaltola, Pekka Toveri, Jussi Saramo, Merja Kyllönen, and Anna-Maja Henriksson.

The letter was sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and International Ice Hockey Federation President Luc Tardif following the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding Russia's admission to hockey competitions.

MEPs propose restricting the entry of Russian athletes

The authors of the appeal demand that the European Commission prepare sanctions against sports officials and organizations that support Russian aggression against Ukraine or disseminate the Kremlin's state propaganda.

"This is a shameful decision": Sybiha reacts to Russia being allowed to participate in the 2027 World Ice Hockey Championship

They also call on countries hosting international hockey tournaments to consider introducing visa restrictions for Russian athletes.

MEPs emphasize that permission to participate in sports competitions does not automatically guarantee the right to enter the country where they are held.

the Kremlin uses every concession to show that the world is beginning to learn to live with the war it is waging — the authors of the appeal noted.

The initiative emerged against the backdrop of the CAS decision, which on October 30 allowed Russia to return to international hockey tournaments. European politicians fear that Moscow will use this to strengthen its influence and legitimize its aggression against Ukraine.

Russia may replace Ukraine at the 2027 World Ice Hockey Championship