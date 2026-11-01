"This is a shameful decision": Sybiha reacts to Russia being allowed to participate in the 2027 World Ice Hockey Championship

The decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding the de facto legitimization of the participation of the Russian national team in the World Championships under the auspices of the International Ice Hockey Federation is unacceptable. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, reports UNN.

Details

russia has not stopped the war. It has not stopped killing Ukrainians. It has not stopped continuously attacking our cities. So what exactly has changed to justify the return of Russian national ice hockey teams to international competitions? Russian national teams represent a state that is still waging a war of aggression. Their return now would mean granting Moscow the international legitimacy it so desperately seeks - the Foreign Minister said in a statement.

Sybiha called on the international sports community and all of Ukraine’s partners to take a principled position on barring russia from international competitions.

This shameful decision must be overturned. I also call on the governments of countries that have not lost their moral compass not to allow Russian hockey players to enter their territory - he noted.

To remind you

Anders Larsson, a member of the International Ice Hockey Federation Council and president of the Swedish Ice Hockey Association, stated that the Russian national team could take Ukraine’s place at the 2027 World Championship.