177 combat engagements took place on the front, the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of November 23, 177 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers have taken place on the front lines in 13 directions. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions. This was reported in its evening summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

According to operational information as of 22:00 on November 23, 2025, 177 combat engagements took place on the front.

The enemy launched 39 air strikes, dropped 102 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3777 kamikaze drones and carried out 3696 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the report says.

The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and depleting their combat potential.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out eight attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders today, launched an air strike using two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 102 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Synelnykove. Ukrainian units repelled three attacks.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupiansk direction in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six attacks in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Serednie, Zarichne, and towards Novyi Myr.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Sacco and Vanzetti.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made two attempts to attack in the area of Chasiv Yar and Maiske.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 29 times near Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and towards Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne, and Sofiivka. The Defense Forces repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 55 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Nykanorivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filia, and towards Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 42 occupiers and wounded 31; destroyed 25 unmanned aerial vehicles, three units of automotive equipment; hit two tanks, four UAV control points, and 13 enemy personnel shelters. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 20 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Pryvilne, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, Vysoké, and towards Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Stepnohirsk, and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge ended without success for the occupiers.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, where small arms battles are ongoing, preventing the enemy from consolidating. Since the beginning of November, Ukrainian military personnel have eliminated 388 occupiers and wounded 87.

