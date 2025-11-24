$42.150.00
CBS News: Zelenskyy may visit the US next week, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
05:09 PM • 13766 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in Geneva
05:04 PM • 20845 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process began
05:00 PM • 17251 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
04:43 PM • 17455 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 17057 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – Umerov
November 23, 02:06 PM • 14641 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 14854 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 35190 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 44708 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
177 combat engagements took place on the front, the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

On November 23, 177 combat engagements were recorded on the front in 13 directions, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions. The enemy launched 39 air strikes, used 3777 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3696 shellings.

177 combat engagements took place on the front, the hottest in the Pokrovsk direction

Since the beginning of November 23, 177 combat engagements between Ukrainian defenders and Russian occupiers have taken place on the front lines in 13 directions. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions. This was reported in its evening summary by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 on November 23, 2025, 177 combat engagements took place on the front.

The enemy launched 39 air strikes, dropped 102 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3777 kamikaze drones and carried out 3696 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and depleting their combat potential.

Fog didn't help: occupiers tried to advance into Pokrovsk but were eliminated in urban areas - General Staff23.11.25, 02:15 • 3748 views

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out eight attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders today, launched an air strike using two guided aerial bombs, and carried out 102 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk and Synelnykove. Ukrainian units repelled three attacks.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupiansk direction in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six attacks in the areas of Novoyehorivka, Serednie, Zarichne, and towards Novyi Myr. 

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Sacco and Vanzetti. 

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has made two attempts to attack in the area of Chasiv Yar and Maiske.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 29 times near Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and towards Kostiantynivka, Predtechyne, and Sofiivka. The Defense Forces repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 55 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Nykanorivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filia, and towards Novopavlivka. 

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 42 occupiers and wounded 31; destroyed 25 unmanned aerial vehicles, three units of automotive equipment; hit two tanks, four UAV control points, and 13 enemy personnel shelters.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 20 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Verbove, Pryvilne, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, Vysoké, and towards Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Stepnohirsk, and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge ended without success for the occupiers.

The SBU struck the occupiers in Donetsk Oblast: machine gun crews, snipers, and FPV operators' positions were hit23.11.25, 15:56 • 3068 views

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, where small arms battles are ongoing, preventing the enemy from consolidating. Since the beginning of November, Ukrainian military personnel have eliminated 388 occupiers and wounded 87.

Russians complain about catastrophic losses in Serebryansky Forest in Luhansk region: entire units are dying - HUR interception23.11.25, 16:23 • 3298 views

