17-year-old detained on suspicion of coordinating enemy strike on Kyiv

According to the investigation, missile and drone attacks by the Russian Armed Forces on Kyiv were coordinated by a minor school graduate. UNN reports with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

According to the investigation, a 17-year-old Kyiv school graduate was engaged in reconnaissance for the invaders' purposes. The boy was recruited by Russian curators on social media, who organized a lure in the form of "easy money."

The agent's main task was to "record the external technical condition" according to the coordinates of potential targets. The young man received the coordinates from the curator.

Among the main locations of interest to the enemy were energy facilities, headquarters of the Defense Forces, and air defense system facilities that protect the airspace of the capital region of Ukraine. - informs the SBU.

The perpetrator was detained near one of the military administrations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for which the suspect was preparing an "agent report."

At the scene, a phone was seized from the suspect, which he used to photograph the objects designated by the Russian curator.

SBU investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property. - writes the SBU press service.

Recall

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent who was transmitting coordinates of Ukrainian military personnel to the enemy for missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained an agent of the "Senezh" special purpose center of Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU) in Kyiv. According to the case materials, the perpetrator was directing Russian missile and drone attacks on the capital region.