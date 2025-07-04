17-year-old detained on suspicion of coordinating enemy strike on Kyiv

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 3379 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 20315 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 16314 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
10:29 AM • 28453 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 62772 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 153819 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 183939 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 169171 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 165988 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 103667 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
52%
751mm
Popular news
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 101342 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damagedJuly 4, 07:42 AM • 41923 views
UK convenes "coalition of the willing", Zelenskyy to join - Politico12:02 PM • 8189 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased01:18 PM • 31104 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector01:48 PM • 21910 views
Publications
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 3330 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 20227 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector01:48 PM • 22500 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased01:18 PM • 31691 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 163367 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 101768 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 142129 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 118641 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 120816 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 122331 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

17-year-old detained on suspicion of coordinating enemy strike on Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 533 views

The SBU detained a 17-year-old school graduate who was adjusting Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv. The young man photographed energy facilities, headquarters of the Defense Forces, and air defense facilities for Russian handlers.

17-year-old detained on suspicion of coordinating enemy strike on Kyiv

According to the investigation, missile and drone attacks by the Russian Armed Forces on Kyiv were coordinated by a minor school graduate. UNN reports with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

According to the investigation, a 17-year-old Kyiv school graduate was engaged in reconnaissance for the invaders' purposes. The boy was recruited by Russian curators on social media, who organized a lure in the form of "easy money."

The agent's main task was to "record the external technical condition" according to the coordinates of potential targets. The young man received the coordinates from the curator.

Among the main locations of interest to the enemy were energy facilities, headquarters of the Defense Forces, and air defense system facilities that protect the airspace of the capital region of Ukraine.

- informs the SBU.

The perpetrator was detained near one of the military administrations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for which the suspect was preparing an "agent report."

At the scene, a phone was seized from the suspect, which he used to photograph the objects designated by the Russian curator.

SBU investigators informed him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

- writes the SBU press service.

Recall

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent who was transmitting coordinates of Ukrainian military personnel to the enemy for missile strikes on Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

The counterintelligence of the Security Service detained an agent of the "Senezh" special purpose center of Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU) in Kyiv. According to the case materials, the perpetrator was directing Russian missile and drone attacks on the capital region.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarCrimes and emergencies
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9