166 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy used almost 2,000 drones - General Staff

$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
07:08 PM • 5098 views
Ramstein-format meeting and Ukraine-NATO Council: date and schedule
06:46 PM • 10367 views
Zelenskyy confirmed meeting with Trump in Washington: what else is on the visit's agenda
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 13365 views
Life imprisonment for child murder and rape: MP Nekliudov supported the Prosecutor General's initiative and promises to convince colleagues of its correctness
04:31 PM • 18518 views
20-year-old Ukrainian injured in train collision in Slovakia - MFA
03:26 PM • 17272 views
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
02:34 PM • 17422 views
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
Exclusive
October 13, 02:15 PM • 16026 views
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
October 13, 01:46 PM • 12605 views
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
October 13, 12:44 PM • 13445 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
October 13, 12:37 PM • 13335 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
3.6m/s
78%
750mm
Popular news
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changedOctober 13, 10:34 AM • 28094 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 24160 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 16208 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week02:34 PM • 15593 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice03:15 PM • 12700 views
Publications
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 24170 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 26399 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this yearOctober 13, 10:25 AM • 36167 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the bodyOctober 13, 10:13 AM • 34237 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
October 13, 08:59 AM • 39515 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
State Border of Ukraine
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhoto03:39 PM • 9202 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choice03:15 PM • 12715 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion Week02:34 PM • 15608 views
Potato heritage and cleaner ingredients: Lay's chip manufacturer presents brand updateOctober 13, 02:09 PM • 16223 views
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 46867 views
Actual
BFM TV
SWIFT
Financial Times
Forbes
E-6 Mercury

166 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy used almost 2,000 drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

Since the beginning of the day, 166 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, the enemy used 1,924 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,249 shelling attacks. In the Pokrovsk direction, 113 occupiers were eliminated and eight armored combat vehicles were destroyed.

166 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy used almost 2,000 drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 166 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 1,924 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,249 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 73 air strikes, dropped 134 guided aerial bombs, used 1,924 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3,249 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- the summary says.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, there were six attacks by Russian invaders. Today, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 118 shellings.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, 14 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Bologivka, Dvorichanske, Kolodyazne, Kutkivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks on the positions of our troops. Battles took place in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and in the direction of Kurylivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Karpivka, Torske, and in the direction of Olhivka and Drobycheve. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attempts to advance on our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces are repelling one enemy attack in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 21 times today in the areas of Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaipillia, Poltavka. The Defense Forces contained the enemy's pressure and have already repelled 20 enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders made 52 attempts to push back our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Novoekonomichne, Balagan, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Combat engagements are still ongoing in some locations.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 113 and wounded 75 occupiers, destroyed eight armored combat vehicles, one artillery system, 20 unmanned aerial vehicles, 20 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment. Ukrainian defenders also hit three armored combat vehicles, one artillery system, 10 units of automotive equipment, and seven shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 23 times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Yalta, and Sosnivka. Battles continue in two locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on Barvinivka and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor conducted four unsuccessful attacks in the Stepove area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions three times in the direction of Antonivka.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the Russians13.10.25, 07:14 • 33792 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Yalta
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk