166 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy used almost 2,000 drones - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 166 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 1,924 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,249 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 73 air strikes, dropped 134 guided aerial bombs, used 1,924 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3,249 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary says.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, there were six attacks by Russian invaders. Today, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 118 shellings.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, 14 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Bologivka, Dvorichanske, Kolodyazne, Kutkivka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks on the positions of our troops. Battles took place in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, and in the direction of Kurylivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times in the areas of Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Karpivka, Torske, and in the direction of Olhivka and Drobycheve. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven attempts to advance on our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces are repelling one enemy attack in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 21 times today in the areas of Predtechyne, Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Mykolaipillia, Poltavka. The Defense Forces contained the enemy's pressure and have already repelled 20 enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders made 52 attempts to push back our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Novoukrainka, Novoekonomichne, Balagan, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Combat engagements are still ongoing in some locations.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 113 and wounded 75 occupiers, destroyed eight armored combat vehicles, one artillery system, 20 unmanned aerial vehicles, 20 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment. Ukrainian defenders also hit three armored combat vehicles, one artillery system, 10 units of automotive equipment, and seven shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 23 times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Vorone, Stepove, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Yalta, and Sosnivka. Battles continue in two locations.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes on Barvinivka and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor conducted four unsuccessful attacks in the Stepove area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy conducted offensive actions three times in the direction of Antonivka.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the Russians