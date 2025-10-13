Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the Russians
Kyiv • UNN
On October 12, Russian troops lost 1,140 soldiers, 3 tanks, and 21 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.10.25 amount to 1,123,950 personnel.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 13.10.25 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ 1,123,950 (+1,140) killed
- tanks ‒ 11,251 (+3)
- armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,345 (0)
- artillery systems ‒ 33,599 (+21)
- MLRS ‒ 1,520 (+2)
- air defense systems ‒ 1,225 (0)
- aircraft ‒ 427 (0)
- helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
- UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 69,242 (+232)
- cruise missiles ‒ 3,859 (0)
- ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
- submarines ‒ 1 (0)
- vehicles and fuel tanks ‒ 64,043 (+109)
- special equipment ‒ 3,977 (+1)
Data is being updated.
Recall
Ukraine supports the call of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani for an Olympic truce with Russia, stating its readiness for it even tomorrow, without waiting for the Olympics. Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhiy noted that Russia had previously started wars during the Olympic truce.
