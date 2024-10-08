16-year-old child among those injured in Kharkiv by Russian strike - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian strike on Kharkiv has injured 11 people, including a 16-year-old teenager. Three of the injured are in serious condition, said Oleg Sinegubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA.
A minor is among those injured in the Russian military strike on Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
The number of casualties at this moment is 11. Among them is a child of 16 years old. Three are in serious condition
