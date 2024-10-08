16-year-old child among those injured in Kharkiv by Russian strike - RMA

A minor is among those injured in the Russian military strike on Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The number of casualties at this moment is 11. Among them is a child of 16 years old. Three are in serious condition - Syniehubov wrote.

Mayor: 11 injured in Kharkiv due to Russian attack on civilian enterprise